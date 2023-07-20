Nora Fatehi serves a killer look in holographic plunge-neck top and quirky inside-out denim pants: Watch

Nora Fatehi is currently busy shooting the Amazon miniTV dance series Hip Hop India with Remo D'Souza. The paparazzi clicked the dancer-actor during the show's shooting schedule at the venue and shared the snippets on social media. The pictures and videos show Nora dressed in a holographic plunge-neck crop blouse and inside-out denim pants styled with OTT (Over The Top) jewellery, a matching faux fur coat, and striking makeup. Scroll through to check it out.

Nora Fatehi on the Hip Hop India sets

Nora Fatehi poses in a holographic plunge-neck top and quirky inside-out denim pants. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Paparazzi pages took to Instagram to share videos and pictures of Nora Fatehi from the dance reality show Hip Hop India sets. The snippets show Nora posing for the media and flaunting her OOTD (outfit of the day) before heading inside to shoot an episode of the show. Many fan pages shared Nora's look on social media and complimented her 'killer' look. One fan wrote, "She looks killer." Another commented, "Uffff Slay Queen." A user wrote, "What a SLAYYYY Nora."

Nora Fatehi's outfit decoded

Nora Fatehi slipped into a holographic blouse for the shoot, and it features noodle halter straps, a plunging cowl neckline highlighting her décolletage, a cropped midriff-baring hem, shimmering sequin embellishments, and a figure-skimming fitting.

Nora styled the top with a pair of quirky inside-out denim pants featuring holographic details on the waist, a drawstring low-rise waist, inside-out pockets, frayed trims, and thigh-high slits on the side. A greyish-blue faux fur jacket draped on her shoulders and featuring an open front and full-length sleeves completed the outfit.

Nora chose OTT jewellery, including a chain-link layered choker necklace, a sleek necklace with quirky charms, shimmering ear studs, statement rings, and a chainmail hand harness, and embellished high heels to round off the accessories.

Lastly, she chose a pulled-back half-ponytail on wavy tresses, shimmering pink eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, fuchsia pink lip shade, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

