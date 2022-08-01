Nora Fatehi's sheer saree and sleeveless blouse is must-have in every new bride's closet for the upcoming festivals

Bollywood divas' penchant for Manish Malhotra ensembles is well known. Nora Fatehi is also one of these fashionistas, as we've seen the star sporting the couture label for red carpet events, photoshoots and more. From sequinned sarees to heavily-embellished lehenga sets, Nora's wardrobe features the most stunning fits by the designer. Even her latest look for attending an event in Mumbai backs our claim. The Dilbar Girl slipped into an ivory embellished saree and sleeveless blouse, serving all the newlywed brides with a perfect look for the upcoming festivals.

On Monday, Nora dropped a video of herself grooving to Rakul Preet Singh's latest song Mashooka and captioned it, "Main hun teri mashooka." She even gave a shoutout to Rakul in the caption. The clip shows Nora flaunting the six yards of wonder and looking gorgeous. Additionally, celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma styled Nora in the Manish Malhotra six yards. Check out the video below. (Also Read: Nora Fatehi in ivory floral print saree embraces Indian elegance for Dance Deewane Juniors shoot: See pics, video)

Nora's six yards, made from see-through fabric, come in ivory and gold shades. The saree features intricate embroidery in a floral pattern, sequin embellishments, gold gota patti border, and elaborate applique work. She wore the drape in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulders.

Nora paired the sheer saree with matching ivory and gold sleeveless blouse adorned with gold diamantes, a plunging U neckline, backless detail with a dori, and intricate taar work in a floral pattern.

In the end, Nora chose a gold statement ring, matching ornate bangles, jhumkis adorned with pearls, and high heels to complete the accessories with the traditional ensemble. Additionally, centre-parted open tresses with wavy ends, shimmering gold eye makeup, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, blush pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and sharp contouring rounded off the glam picks.

What do you think of Nora's ethnic look? If you plan on taking inspiration from Nora for the upcoming festivals, you can go for the maximalist vibe like the star. You can also pair the embellished six yards with dainty gold jewellery and minimal makeup.