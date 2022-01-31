Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nora Fatehi takes over Dubai in casual-chic outfit and 3 lakh bag: Check out pics and video

Nora Fatehi is taking over Dubai during her holiday. Her latest photos show the star wearing a casual-chic ensemble featuring a bodysuit, jeans, and a long coat with an expensive bag worth ₹3 lakh.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 11:20 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Nora Fatehi jetted off to Dubai earlier this month to enjoy a relaxing holiday with her friends. The dancer-turned-actor has been sharing pictures and videos from her vacation with fans on social media, and each post is a vacay goal in its own way. Her latest photoshoot in a casual-chic ensemble is also creating waves online.

Nora has been taking over Dubai with back-to-back glamorous and voguish sartorial choices. On January 30, she took to her Instagram page to share several pictures with her followers that showed her dressed in a bodysuit and jeans set with a trendy coat. "I don't even brake when I'm backing up, I'll swerve on a boy if he acting up," Nora captioned the post.

See the post below:

Nora's sartorial pick includes a chocolate-brown bodysuit with a round neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette. 

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi proves she is queen of chic airport looks in 45k jacket-shorts

The Dilbar Girl teamed the top with light blue denim jeans featuring a high-rise waistline, skinny fit and folded above-ankle hem. Lastly, a pearl white faux fur long coat with notch lapel collars, open front and long sleeves rounded off the outfit.

Nora stuns in a bodysuit, denims and faux fur coat. 
Nora opted for minimal aesthetics to style her Dubai-outing look. She gave us tips on slaying holiday fashion without compromising style and comfort with her voguish picks. She teamed the casual-chic ensemble with statement gold hoop earrings, white printed sneakers, and an expensive Christian Dior top handle bag.

Liked the bag that Nora carried with the ensemble? Well, we have found the price details for you. It is called the Lady Dior Bag and is worth 3,89,690 (USD 5,200).

The Lady Dior Bag,  (dior.com)

In the end, side-swept and perfectly blow-dried open locks, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, heavy mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner and a hint of blush on the cheeks completed Nora's glam picks with the outfit.

What do you think of Nora's look for enjoying an outing in Dubai?

