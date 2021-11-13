Nora Fatehi wore custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla belly dance dress for Kusu Kusu and the pics are other-worldly

Actor Nora Fatehi is breaking records once again with her latest music video Kusu Kusu. The dancer-turned-actor burned our screens with her impeccable dance moves in the new song from John Abraham's upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. However, her custom belly dance costume, featuring a bra top and skirt, has the internet going weak in the knees.

Now, Nora delighted her fans once again by sharing pictures of her wearing the Kusu Kusu belly dance costume, and they are other-worldly. The star posted the photos with the caption, "Mood." It shows her dressed in an embellished bralette with a matching skirt and other accessories to go with it.

Nora's Kusu Kusu dress is a custom creation by ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer-duo has often collaborated with the diva, and each look has been nothing short of magical. Scroll ahead to see the pictures and know more details about the dress.

The Dilbar Girl wore a strappy bralette top in an ivory shade and adorned with diamantes, emerald stones, pearls, and sequins all over for the shoot. The top came attached with embellished hand ties, tassels, and a belt that extended to the skirt.

Nora's belly dance skirt featured a fitted belt decorated with white and gold beads, sequinned tassels falling from the waist and showing off her legs. The midriff-baring ensemble accentuated the star's enviable curves.

Nora accessorised her ensemble with a gold and emerald necklace, matching earrings, and rings. She left her gorgeous mane open in a side-swept style, and for glam, she chose mauve lips, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, shimmery eye shadow, and sharp contour.

Earlier, Nora also celebrated the record-breaking views on her music video. She shared that Kusu Kusu had over 22 million views in 24 hours, beating the first-day record of Dilbar. See her post:

Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar and will release on November 25.

