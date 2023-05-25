Korean glass skin refers to a skincare trend popularised in Korea, characterised by a clear, smooth and glowing complexion that resembles glass but achieving a glass skin involves a combination of skincare practices and makeup techniques that include double cleansing, exfoliation, hydration with a toner that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin followed by a lightweight essence or serum that targets specific skin concerns, sheet masks, moisturiser and a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even on cloudy days. Certain makeup techniques can also be used to achieve the glass skin effect or go for a natural look by opting for a natural flush on your cheeks with a cream blush and choose lip tints or balms that provide a sheer and glossy finish.

Obsessed with the trending Korean glass skincare? Here's how to get glass skin with different types of toners (Photo by Sunny Ng on Unsplash)

However, consistency is key when it comes to skincare so, stick to a regular routine and give your skin some time to adapt to the products you use as everyone's skin is unique and results may vary. It is important to choose products and techniques that suit your skin type and address your specific concerns so adjust your skincare routine as needed and consult a dermatologist if you have any underlying skin issues.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Riyo Herbs India, shared, “According to skin care professionals, your daily skin care regimen should include washing, toning, and moisturising. However, many of us mistakenly believe that toner is only intended for skin washing, which is essentially what a decent face cleanser does.” Clarifying this myth by informing that the main goal of this product is to balance the pH level of every skin type while also removing the smallest parts of dirt or makeup off your face, she added, “Toners come in a variety of varieties to suit all skin types and are readily available on the market. Knowing your skin type will help you choose the right toner for you.”

What is a toner?

Before highlighting the main categories of toners for the most prevalent skin types, Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj explained, “A toner is only a water-based formulation that quickly replenishes a particular skin type. A high-quality toner, sometimes referred to as a tonic, has the advantage of balancing the pH of your skin through eliminating any pollutants.”

Types of Toners

According to Rhythm Vats Bhardwaj, “On a basic level, there are primarily three categories of toners that are created using science to accommodate various skin types: normal, dry, oily and combo. In order to choose the best toner, it is crucial to be knowledgeable about the many types of toners.” She elaborated:

Toners that hydrate dry skin - Hydrating tonics are the most basic toners on the market and are appropriate for practically all skin types. However, moisturising toner for dry skin is much sought after these days since it contains glycerine or hyaluronic acid, which essentially raises the pH level of the skin. One excellent example of a moisturizing toner for the face is rose toner.

Hydrating tonics are the most basic toners on the market and are appropriate for practically all skin types. However, moisturising toner for dry skin is much sought after these days since it contains glycerine or hyaluronic acid, which essentially raises the pH level of the skin. One excellent example of a moisturizing toner for the face is rose toner. Exfoliating Toners for normal, combination and oily skin - This category of toners contains fruit enzymes or hydroxy acid, which accentuates the process of skin cleansing. Usually referred to as a pore clarifying toner, this one gently removes dead cells from the skin's first layer. Since it is an oil control tonic, it works magically on people with oily skin. However, it can have equal effects on the combination and normal skin as well. It removes dullness and flakiness from the skin, thus, giving it a natural glow.

This category of toners contains fruit enzymes or hydroxy acid, which accentuates the process of skin cleansing. Usually referred to as a pore clarifying toner, this one gently removes dead cells from the skin's first layer. Since it is an oil control tonic, it works magically on people with oily skin. However, it can have equal effects on the combination and normal skin as well. It removes dullness and flakiness from the skin, thus, giving it a natural glow. Treatment Toners to solve targeted skin problems - These toners are used to solve skin issues. Due to many plant extracts such as chamomile and antioxidants, treatment toners are formulated to deal with skin problems like aging wrinkles, fine lines, acne, scars, excess oil, etc.

She suggested, “Now that you are aware of the advantages of a high-quality toner, we advise you to start looking for the one that is best for your skin. A toner should be purchased after having your skin type determined by your dermatologist. Otherwise, you risk developing skin problems like red patches, itching, or irritation. So follow your doctor's advice, treat yourself well and begin your skin-care regimen immediately to achieve glass-like skin!”