Olympian Eileen Gu is one of the best-dressed stars at Met Gala 2026, reveals secret behind her unreal bubble dress

Eileen Gu delivered one of the most ethereal fashion moments linked to the 2026 Met Gala celebrations, as the Olympian embraced the “Costume Art” theme in a futuristic couture creation by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen.

Eileen Gu stuns in futuristic bubble dress at Met Gala 2026.(Instagram)

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The Olympic freestyle skier and model, who won two silver medals and one gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics earlier this year, stepped out in a dramatic bubble-inspired mini dress that blurred the line between fashion, fantasy, and technology. Known for her avant-garde “tech-couture” aesthetic, Iris van Herpen crafted the look using thousands of delicate glass-like bubbles, transforming Gu into what looked like a floating sculpture in motion. (Also read: Heidi Klum’s living marble statue look at Met Gala 2026 reminds fans of Hrithik Roshan’s iconic Dhoom 2 museum disguise )

Secret behind Eileen Gu’s bubble dress

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{{^usCountry}} The design featured nearly 15,000 glass bubbles and required over 2,500 hours of craftsmanship to complete. The couture piece also incorporated hidden technology beneath the structure, allowing movement and artistic illusion to merge seamlessly on the body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The design featured nearly 15,000 glass bubbles and required over 2,500 hours of craftsmanship to complete. The couture piece also incorporated hidden technology beneath the structure, allowing movement and artistic illusion to merge seamlessly on the body. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As social media users wondered where the floating bubbles around Eileen Gu were actually coming from, the Olympian revealed the secret in a TikTok clip that quickly began circulating online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As social media users wondered where the floating bubbles around Eileen Gu were actually coming from, the Olympian revealed the secret in a TikTok clip that quickly began circulating online. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about the bubbles, Gu explained, “So there is a secret button somewhere on this dress, that when I push said button bubbles come out, so all of the science and fans and the canisters and the bubble actually mixture is all underneath the dress.”

Despite the elaborate technology and added weight of the ensemble, Gu joked that she was more than prepared to handle it. “It’s pretty heavy but I lift weights for this so don’t worry,” she added.

More about her Met Gala look

The dress explored themes of surrealism, fluidity, nature, and whimsy, with the floating bubble effect creating an almost dreamlike visual as Gu moved through the event. The sculptural silhouette, paired with translucent heels, amplified the futuristic quality of the ensemble while maintaining an air of delicacy and elegance.

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Keeping the focus on the gown, Gu opted for minimal accessories, wearing only subtle earrings partially hidden beneath her chic textured updo. Additional floating bubble elements around the look enhanced the theatrical presentation.

Her beauty look complemented the couture creation effortlessly. She chose soft, minimal makeup with defined winged eyeliner and a muted lip shade that echoed the cool-toned palette of the gown. Delicate jewellery pieces, including rings and a sleek watch, added understated refinement without overpowering the artistic statement.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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