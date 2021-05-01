Halle Berry surprises fans with long haired selfie after her viral Oscar bob

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry recently took to her social media feed to joke about her now-viral hair transformation, an edgy bob that the former Bond girl sported as she walked the red carpet at the recent 93rd annual Academy Awards, that left fans in a frenzy, as she shared a sun kissed selfie of herself sporting long hair and what appears to be a bucket hat as she beamed in the distance.

The 54-year-old X-men actor took to her Instagram feed and shared the selfie in which she can be seen sporting shoulder length dark brown or brunette hair with hints of blonde highlights, her face completely make up free as she stands in what appears to be a forest like set up with lots of trees in the background. Halle Berry shared the photo and captioned jokingly, "Oscar bob...just kidding (and a laughing with teary eyes emoticon)."

Halle was referring to her hairstyle for the Oscars 2021 red carpet which stirred quite a frenzy among fans leading to a barrage of memes, tweets and jokes in regards to the actor's hair style. Halley on seeing the many posts shared to her Twitter feed, "love you guys and your memes. xx". Finally putting rumours to rest, Halle shared the selfie letting her fans know that she was indeed wearing a wig at the 2021 Oscars.

Halley walked the Oscars 2021 red carpet in a stunning mauve-toned strapless gown by Italian luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana and a bob that ended right below her ears and bangs that ended at half her forehead. A Twitter used mocked the actor's hairstyle posting a short clip on Twitter of a man wearing a wig that resembled Halle Berry's bob with the caption, "Halle berry tonight."

The tweet has since garnered more than 56,000 likes -- and a reply from Berry herself. Earlier this week, the star responded to a post by retweeting alongside weary and laughing emojis.

Another fan wrote, "SOMEONE WANNA EXPLAIN TO ME WHY HALLE BERRY'S HAIRDRESSER GAVE HER A LORD FARQUAAD CUT (sic)." One concerned fan queried, "I honestly hope it's a wig. Plus no makeup? With that pink dress? Something's wrong." While most fans had jokes, memes and criticism, several others supported the actor, saying she looked stunning no matter what hairstyle she pulled off. One Twitter user shared, "Hell Halle Berry could wear a mohawk and still look spectacular."