News / Lifestyle / Fashion / ‘Our delivery was hijacked’: Balmain robbed off of 50 items from new collection ahead of Paris Fashion Week show

AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Paris
Sep 18, 2023 09:01 AM IST

‘So many people worked so hard to make this collection; this is so disrespectful’: Balmain artistic director on losing Paris Fashion Week's 50 items to robbery

Balmain artistic director Olivier Rousteing says robbers have made off with more than 50 pieces of the new collection that his Paris house intends to show at Fashion Week later this month.

French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing greets spectators after presenting Balmain Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on March 1, 2023. More than 50 pieces from Balmain's forthcoming collection have been stolen, only ten days ahead of the company's show at Paris Fashion Week, Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing announced on his Instagram account. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing greets spectators after presenting Balmain Womenswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on March 1, 2023. More than 50 pieces from Balmain's forthcoming collection have been stolen, only ten days ahead of the company's show at Paris Fashion Week, Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing announced on his Instagram account. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Posting overnight Sunday on Instagram, Rousteing said a group of people hijacked his delivery driver on the way from an airport to Balmain's Paris headquarters. He said they made off with the last pieces he'd been expecting for the Sept. 27 womenswear show — more than 50 items in all. He didn't detail the pieces.

“Our delivery was hijacked,” he wrote. “Thank God, the driver is safe.”

"So many people worked so hard to make this collection," he added. “We are redoing everything but this is so so disrespectful.”

“We won’t give up.”

He didn't specify which airport the delivery driver was coming from. Paris has two main international airports. Rousteing wrote that he'd been waiting in his office Saturday morning when “our driver called us and said that he was hijacked by a group of people.”

“This is so unfair. My team and I worked so hard,” he wrote. “We will work more, days and nights. Our suppliers will work days and night as well.”

Paris police directed Associated Press questions to prosecutors who couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the weekend.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
