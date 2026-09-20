Pakistani actor Mahira Khan dazzles in glossy pink satin saree and statement diamond choker

Sarees are a no-brainer for ethnic wear, especially for evening events. With the right choice and styling, you can effortlessly become the showstopper and turn heads. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan recently embraced a lustrous, glamorous monochromatic look.

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Pakistani content creator Manahel Asif Shaykh shared a glimpse of the actor at an event and penned a heartfelt caption describing Mahira's warm nature towards her fans, particularly women, based on their interaction.

The post was captioned, "My most beautiful, @mahirahkhan ♥️ In a world full of insecure people letting women down with their unwanted opinions about their appearances. This is how you should make them feel."

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More about the look

{{^usCountry}} The look was glamorous, with the glossy pink satin saree, featuring a stunning reflective finish that made it perfect for a high-glam evening event. She paired it with a matching blouse. The highlight of her outfit was undoubtedly the massive diamond-and-ruby choker, which took the glamour quotient up a notch. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, while her makeup was soft and romantic, featuring well-defined eyes, generous blush and nude-pink lips. She completed the look with matching diamond bracelets and earrings. Reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The look was glamorous, with the glossy pink satin saree, featuring a stunning reflective finish that made it perfect for a high-glam evening event. She paired it with a matching blouse. The highlight of her outfit was undoubtedly the massive diamond-and-ruby choker, which took the glamour quotient up a notch. Her hair was styled in a neat bun, while her makeup was soft and romantic, featuring well-defined eyes, generous blush and nude-pink lips. She completed the look with matching diamond bracelets and earrings. Reactions {{/usCountry}}

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The comments were rejoicing her glamarous appearance and timeless elegance. One admirer wrote,"She's the real diva. The way she's carrying her herself in her 40's . extremely pretty."

While another called her “drop-dead gorgeous.”Another fan declared that Mahira “is the queen in every stage of her life.”While another simply described her as ‘graceful as always.’

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It goes on to say that a monochromatic ensemble really does not have to be understated. The glossy fabric, romantic pink hue, and dazzling jewellery all come together to create a splendid evening look. The styling was also very timeless and elegant.