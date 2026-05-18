Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed makes statement in shimmering saree at Cannes 2026, fans highlight Aishwarya Rai connection

After mesmerising the French Riviera in a white peacock-inspired gown that reportedly took over 2,300 man-hours to craft, Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed has doubled down on her heritage-first fashion strategy at Cannes Film Festival 2026. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star was spotted in a second, equally breathtaking look: a rich, forest-green saree by Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar. Also read | Aishwarya Rai's yellow saree for Devdas premiere in 2002 crowned most iconic Cannes look by Alia Bhatt: 'Her face...'

Sanam Saeed brings desi royalty to Cannes 2026 in a green saree. (Instagram/hautelifestyleofficial and File Photo)

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The ensemble featured a delicate mesh of mukaish work (traditional metallic embroidery) that caught the light with every step. Sanam Saeed wore the drape with a matching short-sleeved blouse and a statement choker, proving that regal minimalism was her chosen theme for her debut year at the festival.

The 'Cannes ki shaadi' vibe

While fans lauded Sanam for bringing authentic South Asian craftsmanship to the global stage, the internet had a field day with the festive nature of the look.

"The face card is lethal," one Instagram user commented, praising Sanam's sharp features and elegant styling. Others playfully noted the heavy traditional influence, with one Instagram user joking that it felt like she was attending a "Cannes ki shaadi (a wedding at Cannes)". Many praised the choice of green, calling it a 'spot on' choice for an international debut.

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{{^usCountry}} The Aishwarya Rai connection {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Aishwarya Rai connection {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comparisons were inevitable as fashion enthusiasts drew a direct connection between Sanam’s traditional poise and that of Aishwarya Rai’s 'iconic' Cannes debut in 2002. Much like Aishwarya’s choice to represent Indian cinema in a vibrant yellow Neeta Lulla saree for the Devdas premiere, Sanam’s green Hussain Rehar ensemble felt like a deliberate nod to South Asian heritage on a global stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comparisons were inevitable as fashion enthusiasts drew a direct connection between Sanam’s traditional poise and that of Aishwarya Rai’s 'iconic' Cannes debut in 2002. Much like Aishwarya’s choice to represent Indian cinema in a vibrant yellow Neeta Lulla saree for the Devdas premiere, Sanam’s green Hussain Rehar ensemble felt like a deliberate nod to South Asian heritage on a global stage. {{/usCountry}}

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While Aishwarya’s yellow saree was a bold, defiant move in an era dominated by Western gowns, Sanam’s green saree was being viewed as a continuation of that legacy — reclaiming the saree as a high-fashion staple for the modern global stage. Aishwarya’s look was defined by heavy gold zari and traditional silk; Sanam’s version offered a contemporary aesthetic with shimmering mukaish and a sleeker silhouette.

Despite the 24-year gap between the two debuts, the internet was quick to frame Sanam’s look as a spiritual successor to that Aishwarya fashion moment, proving that the saree remains the ultimate power move for a South Asian star looking to make a lasting impression at the Palais des Festivals. An Instagram comment read, “Here she is trying to copy iconic Aishwarya look.”

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Whether 'copying' or 'paying homage', the consensus is clear: Sanam Saeed is ensuring that Pakistani fashion is no longer just a spectator at Cannes.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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