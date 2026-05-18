Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed makes statement in shimmering saree at Cannes 2026, fans highlight Aishwarya Rai connection
Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor Sanam Saeed stuns at Cannes 2026 in a green saree. Fans love the look, drawing comparisons to Aishwarya Rai’s iconic Cannes 2002 debut.
After mesmerising the French Riviera in a white peacock-inspired gown that reportedly took over 2,300 man-hours to craft, Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed has doubled down on her heritage-first fashion strategy at Cannes Film Festival 2026. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star was spotted in a second, equally breathtaking look: a rich, forest-green saree by Pakistani designer Hussain Rehar. Also read | Aishwarya Rai's yellow saree for Devdas premiere in 2002 crowned most iconic Cannes look by Alia Bhatt: 'Her face...'
The ensemble featured a delicate mesh of mukaish work (traditional metallic embroidery) that caught the light with every step. Sanam Saeed wore the drape with a matching short-sleeved blouse and a statement choker, proving that regal minimalism was her chosen theme for her debut year at the festival.
The 'Cannes ki shaadi' vibe
While fans lauded Sanam for bringing authentic South Asian craftsmanship to the global stage, the internet had a field day with the festive nature of the look.
"The face card is lethal," one Instagram user commented, praising Sanam's sharp features and elegant styling. Others playfully noted the heavy traditional influence, with one Instagram user joking that it felt like she was attending a "Cannes ki shaadi (a wedding at Cannes)". Many praised the choice of green, calling it a 'spot on' choice for an international debut.
The Aishwarya Rai connection{{/usCountry}}
The Aishwarya Rai connection{{/usCountry}}
The comparisons were inevitable as fashion enthusiasts drew a direct connection between Sanam’s traditional poise and that of Aishwarya Rai’s 'iconic' Cannes debut in 2002. Much like Aishwarya’s choice to represent Indian cinema in a vibrant yellow Neeta Lulla saree for the Devdas premiere, Sanam’s green Hussain Rehar ensemble felt like a deliberate nod to South Asian heritage on a global stage.{{/usCountry}}
The comparisons were inevitable as fashion enthusiasts drew a direct connection between Sanam’s traditional poise and that of Aishwarya Rai’s 'iconic' Cannes debut in 2002. Much like Aishwarya’s choice to represent Indian cinema in a vibrant yellow Neeta Lulla saree for the Devdas premiere, Sanam’s green Hussain Rehar ensemble felt like a deliberate nod to South Asian heritage on a global stage.{{/usCountry}}
While Aishwarya’s yellow saree was a bold, defiant move in an era dominated by Western gowns, Sanam’s green saree was being viewed as a continuation of that legacy — reclaiming the saree as a high-fashion staple for the modern global stage. Aishwarya’s look was defined by heavy gold zari and traditional silk; Sanam’s version offered a contemporary aesthetic with shimmering mukaish and a sleeker silhouette.
Despite the 24-year gap between the two debuts, the internet was quick to frame Sanam’s look as a spiritual successor to that Aishwarya fashion moment, proving that the saree remains the ultimate power move for a South Asian star looking to make a lasting impression at the Palais des Festivals. An Instagram comment read, “Here she is trying to copy iconic Aishwarya look.”
Whether 'copying' or 'paying homage', the consensus is clear: Sanam Saeed is ensuring that Pakistani fashion is no longer just a spectator at Cannes.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.