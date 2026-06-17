Pankaj Tripathi shares his diamond advice for fathers, says freedom is the most precious gift he gives his daughter Ashi

Few actors in Indian cinema have won hearts quite like Pankaj Tripathi. Known for his effortless performances, humility, and deep-rooted connection to his values, Tripathi has emerged as one of the most respected names in the entertainment industry. Despite fame and success, he remains grounded, often speaking about family, simplicity, and the lessons he learned growing up in rural Bihar.

Pankaj Tripathi shares his diamond advice for fathers(Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Tripathi collaborated with DeBeers for their ‘Love From Dad’ campaign for Father's Day. In an exclusive conversation with HT Shop Now, Tripathi opens up about his bond with his daughter Ashi, the values he holds closest to his heart, his thoughts on diamonds, fashion, and why simplicity continues to define his life despite fame and success.Q: How would you describe your bond with your daughter, Ashi? What makes your relationship special?

Pankaj Tripathi: Like every parent, my relationship with my daughter is built on love and care. But if there is one thing that makes our bond special, it is freedom. Over the years, I have learned that freedom is essential for every individual to grow and become their best self. That is why I have always given Ashi complete freedom to make her own choices and follow her path. What makes me happy is that she understands and values that freedom. Our relationship is based on trust, and I believe that is one of the strongest foundations any parent-child relationship can have.

Q: What is the most precious thing you have given your daughter, not materially, but in terms of values and emotions?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pankaj Tripathi: If I could pass on anything valuable to my daughter, it would be compassion, kindness and human emotions. These are the qualities that define a person more than any achievement or possession ever can. I am proud that she carries these values with her. In today's fast-moving world, empathy and kindness are becoming increasingly important, and I believe these qualities help us remain connected to our humanity.

Q: What is the one lesson from your father that has stayed with you throughout your life?

Pankaj Tripathi: My father always emphasised the importance of hard work. He used to tell me, “Never take shortcuts and never choose the wrong path.” He believed that success earned through honesty and effort lasts much longer than success achieved through easy means. Furthermore, he also taught me to stay focused and not get distracted by too many things at once. Those lessons remain with me even today and have guided me throughout my personal and professional journey.

Q: What importance do diamonds hold in your life?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pankaj Tripathi: Diamonds are much beyond beautiful stones. There is a saying that a diamond represents purity, and I believe that is true. To me, a diamond symbolises heritage, rarity, and authenticity. Of course, it is aesthetically beautiful. But beyond that, it carries a story. When we think about the journey of a diamond, from deep within the earth to becoming something treasured, it reflects the story of transformation and evolution. That is what makes diamonds special. Q: Do you remember the first time you bought a diamond? Who was it for? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pankaj Tripathi: Diamonds are much beyond beautiful stones. There is a saying that a diamond represents purity, and I believe that is true. To me, a diamond symbolises heritage, rarity, and authenticity. Of course, it is aesthetically beautiful. But beyond that, it carries a story. When we think about the journey of a diamond, from deep within the earth to becoming something treasured, it reflects the story of transformation and evolution. That is what makes diamonds special. Q: Do you remember the first time you bought a diamond? Who was it for? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Pankaj Tripathi: Yes, absolutely. I bought my first diamond in 2010, and it was for my wife. It was a memorable moment because it was not just about buying jewellery, it was about celebrating a relationship and expressing appreciation. Certain gifts carry emotions and memories that stay with you forever, and that purchase is one of them. Q: How has your fashion sense evolved over the years? Do you follow a particular style? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pankaj Tripathi: Yes, absolutely. I bought my first diamond in 2010, and it was for my wife. It was a memorable moment because it was not just about buying jewellery, it was about celebrating a relationship and expressing appreciation. Certain gifts carry emotions and memories that stay with you forever, and that purchase is one of them. Q: How has your fashion sense evolved over the years? Do you follow a particular style? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pankaj Tripathi: For me, comfort has always been the most important element of style. I believe that the best fashion is something that allows you to feel comfortable and confident. I have never been someone who follows trends blindly. If I can sit comfortably, move freely and feel at ease in what I am wearing, then that is my style. Fashion should enhance your personality, not restrict it.

Q: How frequently do you shop? Are you an impulsive buyer or a planned shopper?

Pankaj Tripathi: Definitely a planned shopper. I rarely go shopping these days. Usually, if I need something, I simply ask someone to get it for me. I don't believe in impulsive purchases. I prefer buying things when there is a genuine need for them.

Q: Has fame and success made you more brand-conscious, or do simplicity and comfort still matter more?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pankaj Tripathi: Not at all. Fame has not made me brand-conscious. I still prefer simple cotton and handloom clothing. In fact, I am planning to put my hands on handloom fabrics in the coming days. I admire the craftsmanship and authenticity associated with them. Comfort and simplicity have always mattered more to me than labels or luxury brands.

Q: In today's world, how closely are fashion and personality connected? Do clothes reflect individuality?

Pankaj Tripathi: Yes, absolutely. Clothes are a reflection of personality to some extent. Having an aesthetic sense about what you wear is important because it helps express who you are. At the same time, clothing should remain a personal choice. What matters most is that a person feels comfortable and confident in what they wear. When you are comfortable, your true personality naturally shines through.

Final Thoughts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Whether speaking about parenting, diamonds, fashion or success, Pankaj's views are rooted in values of freedom, kindness, hard work and simplicity. In an age often driven by appearances, his perspective serves as a reminder that true wealth lies not in possessions, but in character, relationships, and the values we pass on to the next generation.

Similar stories for you

Don't let your hair look like a mess; These 2-in-1 blow-dry brushes are your ultimate saviour

Once affected by acne, DIIPA Büller Khosla shares her ideology of turning towards Ayurveda

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Makeup Mantra: Mrunal Thakur swears by THIS makeup hack, says it gives a more natural finish

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON