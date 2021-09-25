Parineeti Chopra picks sizzling bikini and chic jumpsuit for Maldives: Which look is the best?

The Maldives is currently a favourite holiday destination for Bollywood celebrities. Parineeti Chopra is the latest star to escape city life for a holiday in the island nation. She is there with her family and has been sharing stunning pictures from her vacay. However, it is her wardrobe from the beach destination that has caught our eye.

Parineeti landed on the island nation a few days ago, and since then, she has been sharing pictures and videos from her vacation. The actor's first set of photos showed her dressed in a chic white Shivan & Narresh jumpsuit. She enjoyed the wind, sun, and the sea in the ethereal ensemble and gave us tips on looking glam and comfy.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also posted a picture of herself lounging on the dock at the Maldives dressed in a sizzling red bikini. Nailing a steamy beach look, Parineeti gave us cues on how to turn heads on the beach. Read on to know all about the two ensembles and how the actor styled them.

Parineeti has been sharing back-to-back stunning pictures from her Maldives holiday. However, it is the white Shivan & Narresh jumpsuit that we are massively obsessed with. The full-length ensemble featured large flaps on the front that came with gold-hued pins attached to both trims.

The jumpsuit also entailed a gathered-like waist with a front bow tie, a square neckline, and side slits on the flowy pants. The actor wore a broad strap watch, ice blue nail paint, sunglasses, tiny earrings, minimal make-up and a messy low bun with the look.

Parineeti Chopra at the Maldives.

Parineeti slipped into a halter neck bikini for the second look. It featured a sweetheart neckline and barely-there straps connected to the front. The swimsuit featured intricate cut-outs on the side, gathered details on the bra top and a bodycon silhouette.

Parineeti flaunted her glowing skin with the beachwear. She completed the look with patterned gold earrings and nude pink lips. "Sunburnt," the star captioned the photo.

Which look do you think is the best?

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Netflix's The Girl on the Train, Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and the Saina Nehwal biopic, Saina.

