Parineeti Chopra steps out in little black dress that’s straight out of Princess Diana’s fashion playbook. Watch

Parineeti Chopra's latest look is all about glamour and grace as she stuns in a chic black mini dress. The 39-year-old actor was recently spotted in Mumbai at an event, ditching her usual ethnic ensembles and gowns for a trendy, bold look. She proved that you can never go wrong with a classic black mini dress. Let's decode her stylish look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra amplifies lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho's advice on why ‘coffee isn’t breakfast’ ) Parineeti Chopra stuns in elegant black mini dress,(Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra rocks black mini dress

In her latest appearance, Parineeti channelled major Princess Diana aesthetics. The actor stepped out in a stunning black mini-dress that perfectly blended elegance with a hint of boldness. Her outfit featured an off-shoulder neckline that added a touch of glamour, a body-hugging silhouette that flattered her frame beautifully, and a flared mini hemline that brought just the right amount of playful charm.

How she styled her look

Looking straight out of an old Hollywood movie, Parineeti accessorised her look with a diamond chain necklace, bracelets adorning her wrist, black oversized sunglasses, and a pair of pointed black pump heels.

Her makeup was on point with soft nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and flattering nude lipstick. She styled her luscious, shoulder-length tresses in a sleek side part, effortlessly finishing off her glamorous look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has been busy filming the second schedule of an untitled drama. Additionally, she is gearing up for her role in Anurag Singh's highly anticipated thriller Sanki, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. She was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, which chronicles the life of the legendary musician.