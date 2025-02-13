Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parineeti Chopra steps out in little black dress that’s straight out of Princess Diana’s fashion playbook. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 13, 2025 03:09 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra stuns in a chic black mini dress, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with a bold yet elegant look. Let’s decode her stunning fashion moment.

Parineeti Chopra's latest look is all about glamour and grace as she stuns in a chic black mini dress. The 39-year-old actor was recently spotted in Mumbai at an event, ditching her usual ethnic ensembles and gowns for a trendy, bold look. She proved that you can never go wrong with a classic black mini dress. Let's decode her stylish look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra amplifies lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho's advice on why ‘coffee isn’t breakfast’ )

Parineeti Chopra stuns in elegant black mini dress,(Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra stuns in elegant black mini dress,(Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra rocks black mini dress

In her latest appearance, Parineeti channelled major Princess Diana aesthetics. The actor stepped out in a stunning black mini-dress that perfectly blended elegance with a hint of boldness. Her outfit featured an off-shoulder neckline that added a touch of glamour, a body-hugging silhouette that flattered her frame beautifully, and a flared mini hemline that brought just the right amount of playful charm.

How she styled her look

Looking straight out of an old Hollywood movie, Parineeti accessorised her look with a diamond chain necklace, bracelets adorning her wrist, black oversized sunglasses, and a pair of pointed black pump heels.

Her makeup was on point with soft nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and flattering nude lipstick. She styled her luscious, shoulder-length tresses in a sleek side part, effortlessly finishing off her glamorous look.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra proves it's cool to repeat outfits as she rocks stunning look from 5 years ago

On the work front

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra has been busy filming the second schedule of an untitled drama. Additionally, she is gearing up for her role in Anurag Singh's highly anticipated thriller Sanki, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. She was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, which chronicles the life of the legendary musician.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On