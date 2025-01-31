Parineeti Chopra amplifies lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho's advice on why ‘coffee isn’t breakfast’

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a post by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on her Instagram story. Luke, who specialises in nutritional science and alternative medicine, frequently shares health and wellness insights with his followers. In his latest post, he emphasised why coffee shouldn't be the only thing you have for breakfast. Backed by Parineeti, the post highlights why relying solely on coffee in the morning isn't a great idea. Let's find out why. (Also read: Nutritionist who lost 86 kg reveals ‘how to eat for weight loss’; shares 7 simple diet tips that helped her shed kilos ) Avoid coffee on an empty stomach, says lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.(Instagram)

Why coffee shouldn’t be your first meal of the day

Sharing the post, Luke wrote in the caption, “Wanna fast? Fast the right way—water or dry. Fasting on coffee is not fasting. Fasting in a cortisol- and adrenaline-boosted body is illogical. People with thyroid issues, high levels of chronic stress, and hormonal imbalances especially need to be cautious. Cortisol is great, but too much can be detrimental. Do it the right way—be educated, not influenced.”

Luke shared valuable insight on his post, emphasising, "Coffee is not BREAKFAST. Water first, then coffee. Better still—start with water, have your meal, and then enjoy your coffee."

‘Fasting on coffee is not fasting’

He cautioned against blindly following fad diets or quick fixes touted by other cultures. "Stop blindly following fads from cultures that push quick fixes for fat loss and longevity. Eventually, your gut, hormonal balance, and cortisol levels will be affected."

Luke further explained that drinking coffee too early, especially on an empty stomach, can interfere with your body's natural rhythm. He added, "Enjoy your coffee at the right time, in the right quality, and remember, sugar in coffee and syrups isn't coffee—it's dessert."

Incorporating coffee into your routine wisely without rushing or relying on it as a quick fix can help you maintain a healthy balance while reaping its benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.