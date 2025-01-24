Menu Explore
Paris Fashion Week 2025: Rick Owens’ alien-inspired collection merges gothic drama with sustainable fashion

AP | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Paris
Jan 24, 2025 07:20 PM IST

Rick Owens transformed the Palais de Tokyo into a dystopian stage for Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a collection that fused ancient and futuristic elements.

Rick Owens brought a bold, dystopian energy to Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, turning the Palais de Tokyo into a stark, industrial stage. Strobe lights cut through the darkness like futuristic prison bars, as shaved-headed models with eerie contact lenses marched in towering boots and jackets with oversized, upturned collars. The result was an alien-like, imposing but surreal and unsettling aesthetic. (Also read: AP Dhillon joins BTS’ J-Hope, Travis Scott at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week 2025; flaunts his cool style. See pics )

Rick Owens showcased a bold, dystopian collection at Paris Fashion Week.(File photo)
Rick Owens showcased a bold, dystopian collection at Paris Fashion Week.(File photo)

Sustainability meets gothic drama

The collection drew on the U.S. designer's long-standing connection to the industrial town of Concordia in northern Italy, where years of working in isolation shaped his creative vision. “This cloistered life seems to be what it takes to be able to focus on reaching for something weird and wonderful,” Owens said, reflecting on the inspiration behind the designs.

Cropped tops with exaggerated, rounded shoulders revealed the fragility of the torso while flowing, hooded coats and tasselled flared pants brought a sense of gothic drama. The designs felt like a mix of ancient ritual and futuristic rebellion. Materials played a key role in creating the collection’s raw, industrial feel.

Bold textures and sustainable craftsmanship

Chain-link skirts and boots made from handwoven leather, bleached alligator jackets, and bronze-treated denim with cracked surfaces added bold textures. Sustainability was also central, with eco-certified wool thermals and water-saving denim treatments adding a responsible edge to the collection.

David Bowie’s “Heroes,” sung in French, German, and English, added a haunting backdrop, giving the show a reflective and emotional tone. While Owens’ signature elements — like towering boots and exaggerated shapes — may feel familiar, his ability to push boundaries and reject traditional ideas of beauty keeps his work powerful and thought-provoking.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
