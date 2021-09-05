Pics: Palak Tiwari goes glam in street-style-inspired all-white corset top and pants for shoot

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari never fails to amaze netizens with her Gen-Z approved sartorial choices. Like her mother, the 20-year-old has also created quite the buzz with several bookmark-worthy fashion moments in the past. Recently, she has been sharing back-to-back photos from different shoots on her Instagram page, and her latest avatar in a street-style-inspired outfit has us sold.

Palak shared several pictures from her latest photoshoot on the gram today and captioned it with just a bear emoticon. Her mother, Shweta Tiwari, showered her love by liking the post.

Street-style fashion mixes comfort with glamour, and Palak's outfit for the photoshoot took inspiration from this aesthetic. She wore an all-white outfit with a denim jacket and minimal yet stand-out accessories. Scroll down to see the pictures:

Palak opted for an ivory corset top for the shoot. It featured a statement plunging neckline and a body-hugging silhouette that accentuated her svelte frame. She teamed the corset with white high-waist, straight-leg pants that came with loose-fitting and cut-out on thighs.

The 20-year-old wore a cropped denim jacket with front button-up detail over the corset. White and beige dual-toned chunky lace-up sneakers, a silver bracelet, and a matching choker chain rounded off Palak's accessories.

Pictures from Palak Tiwari's photoshoot.

Tousled tresses left open in a side parting, sleek eyeliner, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, glossy nails, and subtle smoky eye shadow rounded off the diva's glam. Her outfit is a great pick for an airport look or when you want to make heads turn while running errands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak Tiwari is set to make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror-thriller is directed by Vishal Mishra and presented by Vivek Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment with Prernaa V Arora's Mandiraa Entertainment.

