Palak Tiwari looks gorgeous in floral dress for new photoshoot, mom Shweta Tiwari praises her

Floral dresses are a style statement that will never go out of fashion. No matter the season or the occasion, a floral ensemble always manages to turn heads. It is a chic statement piece that is a must-have in anyone's wardrobe. Don't believe us? Just take a look at Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's latest photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram today, Palak Tiwari shared pictures from a glamorous photoshoot for which she slipped into a strappy floral number. She posted the images with the caption, "Dreaming of Utopia."

Palak's look for the shoot created quite the stir online and even garnered praises from her fans. The post has more than 10k likes and several comments. Her mother and television actor Shweta Tiwari also dropped in a sweet comment. She wrote, "World's most beautiful Girl."

Take a look at the photos:

Palak chose a pastel green floral dress for her photoshoot. The sheer ensemble featured barely-there straps, a layered neckline, ruffled details on the tiers and a flowy silhouette. The dress was cinched-in on the waist, which in turn accentuated her svelte frame.

The floral ensemble is a perfect pick for a lunch outing with your girlfriends on a summer day or for a low-key family gathering. Take cues from Palak, and you will be serving winning looks on these occasions.

Palak ditched heavy accessories with the ensemble and wore just a pair of statement silver rings. She left her tresses open in a middle parting. Nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, beaming highlighter, bold eye make-up, and mascara-laden lashes rounded off her glam.

Palak Tiwari is set to make her acting debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror-thriller is directed by Vishal Mishra and presented by Vivek Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment with Prernaa V Arora's Mandiraa Entertainment.

