Planning your bridal look? 5 lehenga styles every bride-to-be should know before the big day

Choosing your bridal lehenga is about more than finding a beautiful outfit. It is about discovering a style that feels true to you and the celebration you have imagined. From timeless Indian weaves to contemporary silhouettes and playful colours, fashion designer Ridhi Garg shared lehenga styles every bride should know about.

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For the bride who is drawn to timeless Indian elegance, the Banarasi lehenga is an effortless classic.

1. The Banarasi lehenga

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{{^usCountry}} “For the bride who is drawn to timeless Indian elegance, the Banarasi lehenga is an effortless classic,” said Ridhi Garg. Known for its rich silk, intricate woven motifs and luminous finish, it brings a regal quality to the bridal wardrobe. A vibrant combination of pink, orange and purple adds a youthful touch to the traditional weave, creating a look that feels festive, luxurious and full of character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the bride who is drawn to timeless Indian elegance, the Banarasi lehenga is an effortless classic,” said Ridhi Garg. Known for its rich silk, intricate woven motifs and luminous finish, it brings a regal quality to the bridal wardrobe. A vibrant combination of pink, orange and purple adds a youthful touch to the traditional weave, creating a look that feels festive, luxurious and full of character. {{/usCountry}}

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The corset lehenga is for the modern bride who wants to experiment with structure and silhouette.

2. The corset lehenga

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The corset lehenga is for the modern bride who wants to experiment with structure and silhouette. A fitted corset blouse paired with a voluminous lehenga creates a striking contrast between contemporary tailoring and traditional dressing. In a warm rust orange shade, the look feels sophisticated, confident and effortlessly fashion-forward.

For brides who love a little sparkle, mirror work brings light and movement to the ensemble.

3. The mirror work lehenga

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For brides who love a little sparkle, mirror work brings light and movement to the ensemble. According to Ridhi Garg, a rich green lehenga adorned with intricate embellishments feels glamorous without losing its elegance. Paired with a contemporary blouse and delicate dupatta, it is an ideal choice for a bride who wants her outfit to catch the light and the attention.

For the bride who wants to have a little fun with tradition, a colourful lehenga can be the perfect choice.

4. The colourful and easy-breezy lehenga

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For the bride who wants to have a little fun with tradition, a colourful lehenga can be the perfect choice. Soft grey paired with playful pink, delicate florals and an airy silhouette creates a look that feels fresh and unexpected.

Light, expressive and effortlessly eye-catching, it is made for the bride who wants to stand out without feeling weighed down by her outfit.

Light, expressive and effortlessly eye-catching, it is made for the bride who wants to stand out without feeling weighed down by her outfit. Ridhi Garg highlighted that the right lehenga does more than complete your bridal look. It becomes a part of how you remember one of the most special days of your life.

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For those who love the richness of Indian craft, a traditional Rajasthani lehenga makes a statement through colour, detailing and heritage.

5. The traditional Rajasthani lehenga

For those who love the richness of Indian craft, a traditional Rajasthani lehenga makes a statement through colour, detailing and heritage. “Deep red tones, ornate embroidery and a long, beautifully draped dupatta come together to create a grand bridal silhouette. It is a celebration of tradition for the bride who wants her wedding look to feel rooted and regal,” said Ridhi Garg.

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