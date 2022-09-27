Ponniyin Selvan stars Aishwarya Rai, Trisha Krishnan deck up in gorgeous traditional looks for film promotion in Delhi

Ponniyin Selvan I actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan, with the star cast and makers of their much-anticipated historical drama, jetted off to Delhi to attend a press meet. The promotions for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus are going on in full swing as the stars travel across the country to be a part of various Ponniyin Selvan I pre-release events. For the press meet, Aishwarya and Trisha decked up in gorgeous traditional looks. While Aishwarya chose a royal blue embroidered anarkali, Trisha looked ethereal in a stunning white saree and strappy blouse. The classic avatars won hearts online, and you will love them too. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself.

Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan attend Ponniyin Selvan I event in Delhi

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan travelled to Delhi to promote their film PS1 with the other cast members. Trisha had posted a photo with Aishwarya, Karthi and Jayam Ravi as they posed inside an airport shuttle bus before catching their flight to Delhi. Pictures and videos of Aishwarya and Trisha from the Delhi event soon started circulating on social media and showed them in gorgeous traditional ensembles - an anarkali and saree. Check out Aishwarya and Trisha's pictures below. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's all-black airport look is the coolest take on comfy athleisure, we love it: Watch video)

Regarding Aishwarya's ethnic look, the actor wore a royal blue anarkali adorned with intricate gold embroidered motifs. It comes with a square neckline, full-length sleeves, a fitted bust and flared skirt in an ankle-length hemline, sequinned embellishments, and patti work adorned on the trims. She completed the outfit with a matching heavily-embellished dupatta.

Aishwarya styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, including ornate jhumkis, embroidered Kolhapuri-style block heels, and a statement ring. Lastly, for the glam picks, she chose centre-parted open tresses, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lash, pink lip shade, dainty bindi, blushed cheeks, and contouring to highlight her features.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan stole the spotlight at the event in a simple yet glamorous white saree adorned with sequin and mirrorwork embroidered in intricate patterns. The Ponniyin Selvan I actor wore the six yards in traditional draping style and completed the look with a strappy embroidered blouse.

In the end, Trisha chose bright red lip shade, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, dainty bindi, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and centre-parted open locks for the glam picks. Ruby-adorned jhumkis, a statement ring and strappy gold heels added a pop of colour to her ethnic look.