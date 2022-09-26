Ponniyin Selvan I actor Trisha Krishnan in burgundy saree and sleeveless blouse leaves the internet swooning: All pics

Actor Trisha Krishnan is awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I. The star cast and the makers of the film are currently busy with promotions happening across the country. Amid the busy schedule, the stars have also been serving back-to-back jaw-dropping looks in elegant outfits. Trisha has also wowed her fans with some graceful sartorial moments. For one of the pre-release events, Trisha draped herself in a burgundy embroidered saree and sleeveless blouse. Keep scrolling to find out how she styled the magical look.

Trisha Krishnan leaves the internet swooning in an embroidered saree

On Sunday, Trisha Krishnan dropped pictures of herself draped in a beauteous saree and a matching blouse. The actor had worn the traditional look to promote her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan I. The six yards she donned for the occasion is from the shelves of the clothing label Jade by Monica and Karishma. One can easily don this look for attending your best friend's wedding festivities or a family dinner party. Take cues from Trisha to style the ensemble or glam up your style with silver jewellery and bold makeup. (Also Read: Trisha Krishnan's ₹26k saree for PS1 event should be in your Navratri closet)

Trisha Krishnan's burgundy saree features a see-through silhouette adorned with broad borders featuring scalloped trims, intricate sequin embellishments and floral thread embroidery. She draped the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly.

A matching burgundy sleeveless blouse adorned with scalloped borders, a plunging V neckline, cut-work lace, shimmering sequins, floral threadwork, and a cropped hem length completed the ensemble. Lastly, Trisha accessorised the saree with emerald earrings, a statement ring, and beige strapped heels.

In the end, Trisha chose sleek burgundy eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, dewy base, on-fleek brows, and a dainty bindi to round off the glam picks. A messy low bun with loose strands sculpting the face gave a finishing touch to Trisha's elegant avatar.

Meanwhile, Trisha's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One netizen wrote, "Gorgeous." Another commented, "Ufffff [fire emoji]." A few other fans called her a 'queen' in the look.

Ponniyin Selvan I is set to hit theatres on September 30.