Pooja Hedge refuses to let summer end as she heats up Maldives in rust monokini

Move over regular swimsuits and bikinis and take fashion cues from Pooja Hedge's rust monokini look as she refuses to let summer end while enjoying an exotic vacay at the Maldives. Enjoying a breakfast in pool at the island nations, Pooja hooked us with her sizzling look in the rust-coloured monokini.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a few pictures that showed a glimpse of her sultry swim time and the Internet was on fire. The pictures featured the diva donning the monokini that came in rust colour and with adjustable straps.

The monokini also sported signature rings, contrast stitching and with a keyhole back, the sexy ensemble begged to be worn on and off the beach. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, Pooja pulled them back with her leopard print-rimmed sunglasses.

She accessorised her look with a pair of round golden earrings, a stack of golden finger rings and a set of golden bracelets from Misho, Anayah Jewellery and Paavaki Jewels. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sultry poses for the camera, Pooja left fans swooning. She captioned the pictures, “Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences (sic)” and punctuated it with a brown heart emoji.

The monokini is credited to modern swimwear brand, Ookioh, that prides in pleasure-seeking lifestyle of the Edo Japan period, the famous Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that emerged from it and fabric sourced from an Italian mill that regenerates materials and turns them into dreamy, luxurious textiles. The rust monokini originally costs $100 or ₹7,435 approximately on their sustainable designer website.

Pooja Hedge's monokini from Ookioh (ookioh.com)

Pooja Hedge was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

