Pooja Hegde in sheer chikankari saree and strappy bralette is a beauty to behold: Check out pics, video

Actor Pooja Hegde's ethnic wardrobe features a full spectrum of striking hues and patterns. The 31-year-old model-turned-actor has timeless pieces in her closet, from multicoloured gharara sets to gorgeous anarkalis and contemporary sarees. And each look is equally steal-worthy. Recently, the Radhe Shyam star did a photoshoot for which she draped herself in a beige Chikankari saree. She was a beauty to behold in the gorgeous look. Scroll ahead to see Pooja's photos and find all the details.

On Wednesday, Pooja Hegde posted a picture of herself from a photoshoot, dressed in a beige chikankari saree with ice-cream emojis. Her six yards is from Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra, and he too posted her photos on his official page. While the actor picked this number for an event, it would also work like a charm for attending a wedding cocktail party or a roka. Take a peek at her look and bookmark it for your own closet.

Pooja's saree comes in a sheer beige-coloured fabric adorned with white chikankari floral work, embellished border pattis, and minimal sequin work - a signature designing element of Manish Malhotra's sarees. She draped the six yards around her body in the traditional draping style.

The Beast actor teamed the saree with a unique and smoking hot bralette-style blouse made from a beige and off-white tie-dyed fabric and adorned with silver gota patti borders on the neckline, back and hem. It also featured a backless detail, plunging neckline and an inverted hem.

Pooja styled the traditional look with centre-parted open tresses, subtle beige eye shadow, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, blushed skin, and dewy base make-up. In the end, statement layered earrings, rings, and matching heels completed the accessories.

Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The film was released on March 11. She has several other projects lined up in the pipeline. She will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film Acharya.

