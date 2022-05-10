Pooja Hegde is the epitome of grace in Kalamkari saree and sleeveless blouse worth 1 lakh: See pics inside

Actor Pooja Hegde has cemented herself as one of the fashionably-fluent divas in the film industry. The star, who released the first poster of her upcoming film Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, loves experimenting with different ensembles. From mini dresses, co-ord sets to trendy pantsuits, Pooja has a steal-worthy collection in her personal wardrobe. However, it is the traditional silhouette that the star favours the most. And recently, she delighted her followers with one such look. She draped herself in a hand-painted silk saree and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Pooja shared ethereal pictures from a new photoshoot that showed her serving elegant poses. The Radhe Shyam actor captioned the post, "Bliss." She turned into the epitome of elegance in the photos by wearing a beauteous six yards from the shelves of handcrafted clothing label Archana Jaju. Scroll ahead to check out Pooja's pictures and find where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde looks good as 'a scoop of vanilla on sunny day' in white outfit)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to the design details, Pooja chose a cream coloured Zari Buti Silk saree for the photoshoot. It comes adorned with hand-painted Kalamkari design done using natural dyes in blue, green, mustard and pink shades, golden floral block prints, and gota patti embroidery on the borders.

Pooja Hegde in a silk Kalamkari saree. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja teamed the six yards with a cream coloured sleeveless blouse decked with matching Kalamkari work and jal embroidery. The plunging V neckline added to its modern charm and sultry elegance.

If you wish to add the Hand Painted Embroidered saree to your traditional wardrobe, we found the price details for you. The six yards is available on the Archana Jaju website and will cost you a whopping ₹1,08,999.

The Hand Painted Embroidered saree Pooja Hegde wore for her photoshoot. (archanajaju.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Pooja accessorised the six yards with Kundan bangles, statement rings, peep-toe sandals and gold Kundan earrings adorned with pearls. For the finishing touches, the Cirkus actor chose side-parted open wavy tresses, blush pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing skin.

What do you think of Pooja's look?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON