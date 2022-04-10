Pooja Hegde will steal your heart in mini denim dress and white boots for new photoshoot: See pics, video here

Actor Pooja Hegde is not one to miss a chance to serve a fashion statement, whether she is promoting her films or attending a red carpet event. Even her latest photoshoot in a gorgeous denim mini dress will steal your heart. The star, known for mixing feminine and bold sartorial statements in her wardrobe, slipped into a trendy ensemble for creating a glamorous moment for her fans. If you are searching for tips to upgrade your summer wardrobe, don't forget to steal styling cues from the actor.

On Saturday, Pooja brightened up our weekend by sharing photos of herself with the caption, "Denim dreams." Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled the Beast actor's look for the shoot, and Kajol Mulani did her make-up. They also shared snippets featuring the star on social media. Scroll ahead to see Pooja's pictures. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde's 'Kacchi Kairi' look in ₹27k dress will give you the summer feels)

Coming to Pooja's dress, it comes in a dark blue denim fabric with contrasting stitching done all over. It features a wide and plunging U neckline, puffed half sleeves, corseted bodice with a fitted silhouette accentuating Pooja's curves, a bodycon mini-length skirt, and pleated and frilled hem.

Pooja teamed the trendy mini dress with minimal accessories, making it a perfect and effortless summer look. She chose white ankle-rise pointed heeled boots, a diamond ring, a chunky gold bracelet, and a dainty gold chain with a butterfly pendant.

Pooja Hegde in a mini denim dress.

In the end, Pooja amped up the glamour quotient of the denim look with centre-parted open locks, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohled eyes, glowing skin, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Pooja has several projects lined up in the future. The star is currently gearing up for the release of her film Beast with Vijay. Backed up by Sun Pictures production house and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie will come to theatres on April 13. She also has Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON