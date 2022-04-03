Pooja Hegde's 'Kacchi Kairi' look in 27k figure-hugging dress will give you the summer feels: Check out pics

Actor Pooja Hegde's summer wardrobe is one to look out for. Don't believe us? One glimpse at the Beast star's pictures from past beach vacations and chilling on balmy summer days will prove the same to you. Her latest look in a green figure-hugging polo dress also backs our claim and will give you all the summer feels. She wore it for a recent photoshoot and delighted fans by posting several pictures on her Instagram page. Scroll ahead to see Pooja's photos and take tips on summer dressing from the star.

On Saturday, Pooja took to her Instagram page to share pictures of herself in a green polo midi dress. The ensemble is from the shelves of David Koma's ready-to-wear label, a favourite among many celebrities, including Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The Beast actor captioned the photos, "Kacchi Kairi it is! [wink and mango emojis]."

See the post below:

Pooja's ensemble, designed in a sculpting green knit, comes in a midi length reaching till her knees. It features a plunging V polo neckline, metal dome buttons, a fitted silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, slightly padded shoulders, long sleeves, structured lining on the torso and waist, and a back slit.

Pooja Hegde is a total stunner in this green midi dress.

If you wish to include Pooja's look in your summer closet, we have the details for you. The ensemble is available on the David Koma website and is called the Long Sleeve Polo Midi Dress. The original cost is ₹54,900. However, currently, it is worth ₹27,500.

The price of Pooja Hegde's dress.

Pooja styled the outfit with just a pair of embellished heels and ditched all other jewels. She left her long locks open in a side parting and went with subtle smoky eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek brows and glowing skin for the glam.

Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. The star is now gearing up for the release of her film Beast with Vijay. Backed up by Sun Pictures production house and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie is slated to come to theatres on April 13.

