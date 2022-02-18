Pooja Hegde raises the bar of sexy resort fashion in 22k bandeau, midi skirt

While we try our best to wrap up the piling work on our office desk this Friday, Bollywood hottie Pooja Hegde is kind enough to offer us an exotic escapism into the Maldives courtesy her sexy picture raising the bar of resort fashion in a bandeau and midi skirt set. Back to slaying stellar beach fashion, this time in an orange co-ord set of sizzling bandeau top with midi skirt, Pooja gave us enough fashion inspiration to set us dreaming of a similar tropical vacation.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a picture that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in rarely donned hues. The picture featured the diva dolled up in a rust orange and white striped bandeau top that came with full sleeves.

Made of crinkle chiffon fabric, the bandeau sported a front buckle detail and knot tie at the back along with a plunging deep neckline to add to the oomph factor. It was teamed with a matching rust orange and white striped tier midi skirt that came with an invisible side zip fastening.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle to play with the sea breeze, Pooja accessorised her look only with a pair of earrings from Eurumme Jewellery. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, coral eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Seated on a boat in the backdrop of a beautifully mutli-coloured sky, turquoise blue ocean waters and private resorts lining the horizon, Pooja pouted for the camera and captioned the picture, “Whoooshhh… (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian resort fashion brand, The Iaso, that boasts of it’s own take on femininity, shaping a unique identity for women and creating the contemporary vision of romanticism in fashion by connecting the past with the future, minimalism with sexiness, elegance with effortlessness and strength with sensitivity to result in beautiful resort pieces that will live in your closet forever. The bandeau and midi skirt set originally costs ₹22,500 on the designer website.

Pooja Hegde's bandeau and midi skirt from The Iaso (theiaso.com)

Pooja Hegde was styled by costume designers and stylists Manda Narawde and Kinjal Maru. The French word ‘bandeau’ is commonly referred in the fashion world as a clothing that is usually worn over as a top and are similar to a tube top only narrower.

