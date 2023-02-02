Pooja Hegde's purple lehenga for brother's sangeet, silk saree for wedding serves fashion guide for every bride-to-be

Actor Pooja Hegde attended her brother's wedding recently. The star shared pictures from the special occasion with her fans on Instagram, giving a glimpse of all the ceremonies which took place. She also posted pictures of her stylish looks to attend the wedding festivities - a Kanjeevaram silk saree for the marriage ceremony and an embellished purple lehenga set for sangeet night. Each attire serves the perfect fashion guide for all the brides-to-be. Keep scrolling to see the outfits and read our download on them. (Also Read | Pooja Hegde's red tiered saree and bralette is for the minimal and lowkey brides, it costs ₹55k)

Pooja Hegde's elegant looks for her brother's wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Pooja Hegde shared pictures of herself dressed in a purple embellished lehenga set with the caption, "This sangeet was all about shimmer and shine #dancedawaythenight." Earlier, she had posted photos in which she posed wearing a rust orange silk saree, with the caption, "Wedding fever #mangaloreandiaries #merebhaikishaadihai." While the saree is for the bride who loves traditions and wants to ditch the lehenga on her big day, the lehenga set is great for reception parties, mehendi ceremonies or sangeet nights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja Hegde chose a purple lehenga for the sangeet night. The modern ensemble features a bralette with a halter-style plunging V neckline, asymmetric midriff-baring hem, scalloped borders, and heavy sequin embellishments. A matching A-line lehenga skirt with floor-grazing hem and sequin work completed the outfit.

Pooja accessorised the lehenga set with a statement ring and dangling diamond earrings. For the glam picks, she picked silver smoky eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, blushed dewy skin and centre-parted half-tied open wavy locks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Pooja's Kanjeevaram silk saree features broad gold patti borders, intricate brocade design, tassel-adorned pallu, and contrast red piping. The star teamed the six yards with a silk blouse featuring backless detail, a scoop neckline, gold sequin and thread embroidery, and patti borders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja draped the silk saree traditionally, with the pallu pleated elegantly on the shoulder and cinched at the waist with a gold and emerald kamar bandh. While a gold and emerald mang tika, matching necklace, jhumkis, bangles and heels rounded off the accessories, shimmering eye shadow, centre-parted braided hairdo decorated with gajra, coral nude lips, and glowing skin completed the glam picks.

Which wedding look did you like the most?