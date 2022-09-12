Pooja Hegde lives her Princess moment in a stunning blush pink off-shoulder gown at SIIMA 2022: All pics inside

Actor Pooja Hegde was among a host of big names who attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022. The guest list included stars like Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit, Rhea Chakraborty, and more celebrities. Pooja took home two big awards at the star-studded affair and added she will always cherish them. She won the Best Actor and Youth Icon Awards and even celebrated the win by dropping pictures of herself with the trophies.

Pooja Hegde lives her Princess moment in a blush pink gown

On Sunday, Pooja shared pictures of herself holding the Best Actor and Youth Icon trophies dressed in a blush pink ensemble. The Most Eligible Bachelor actor also penned a note to appreciate the big moment and promised her fans that she would continue to inspire them. A part of her caption reads, "Keep.Doing.The.Work. Thank you @siimawards and all those who voted for me for this honour. Best Actor and Youth Icon are two awards I will cherish. Ty @geethaarts for seeing me as Vibha and Bhaskar sir for writing such a strong female role." (Also Read: Pooja Hegde in bikini and see-through shirt gets Vitamin D: Check out photos)

Though we loved the adorable moment, we couldn't take our eyes off Pooja's stunning blush pink gown. The star lived her Princess moment in the tulle ensemble while winning big at the awards night. It is from the shelves of designers Gauri and Nainika's eponymous label and comes replete with their signature design elements.

The blush pink gown has an off-the-shoulder neckline with layers of pleated tulle, half-length sleeves, corseted boning on the torso, cinched waist accentuating her svelte frame, a black floral embellishment on the side, and a layered tulle skirt with a high-low hem. The dress created a ball gown effect, turning Pooja into a Princess for the awards show.

Lastly, Pooja accessorised her ensemble with black pointed high heels, diamond rings, and dainty emerald-cut earrings. Centre-parted open wavy tresses, nude lip shade, glowing skin, minimal makeup and a hint of blush completed the glam picks.