Pooja Hegde takes over New York in mini bodycon shirt dress and platform boots, nails the holiday look: See pics

Actor Pooja Hegde's holiday diary is far from over. After travelling across Europe with her family, the star landed in the United States of America. She took time off work to relax with her loved ones by gorging on delicious food, enjoying epic sceneries, visiting popular tourist haunts, and donning steal-worthy holiday looks. Her current Instagram timeline will either motivate you to pack your bags for a long holiday with your best friends or upgrade your wardrobe with chic pieces. Case in point: Pooja Hegde's latest post dressed in printed mini attire and platform boots.

On Friday, Pooja took to Instagram to drop pictures from her outing in New York City and captioned the post, "New York, New York [heart emoji]." The post showed Pooja posing on a building's steps and standing in front of a cathedral in New York. She slipped into a printed mini dress for the occasion and paired the ensemble with minimal accessories. Check out Pooja's photos below. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde in bikini and see-through shirt gets some Vitamin D after taking a dip in the sea: Check out photos)

Coming to the dress Pooja chose for stepping out in New York, the Radhe Shyam actor's fit features a tie-dye print in light brown and brick-coloured hues. It has a collared and plunging V neckline, button-up details, a tiny slit on the front, mini hem length, long sleeves, and a bodycon fitting accentuating Pooja's svelte frame.

Pooja styled the printed figure-hugging dress with minimal accessories, nailing a classy holiday look which is a mix of comfort and chic glamour. The actor picked dark tan brown Chelsea boots with platform heels, statement rings, and a chained black and brown mini shoulder bag. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde in colourful corset top and bodycon skirt is the queen of quirk)

In the end, Pooja chose dewy makeup, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, coral nude-hued lip shade, beaming highlighter, and on-fleek brows for the glam picks. She left her long mane open in a centre parting styled with wavy ends.

Earlier, Pooja had dropped an adorable selfie of herself sitting on a flight with the caption, "London, you were beautiful but for now...Onto my next Continent...USA Babyyy." The star wore a NY (New York) baseball cap with her jet-set look.

Meanwhile, Pooja has Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Puri Jagannadh's JGM in the pipeline.