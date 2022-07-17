Loved Pooja Hegde's white mini dress she wore to Oxford during her holiday in United Kingdom? It is worth 15k

Like many other celebrities, actor Pooja Hegde is also holidaying in Europe and posting pictures from her time there. The star had escaped to England with her family to spend quality time with them. From going on ice cream dates to visiting Oxford and spending the day berry-picking on a farm, Pooja is having a gala time in the United Kingdom. Apart from setting travel goals with her dreamy pictures, the star also served fans with cute outfit inspiration. And our favourite is the white mini dress Pooja wore to visit Oxford.

On Friday, Pooja took to Instagram to drop a snippet from her day outing in Oxford, a city in central southern England. The star visited the city in the United Kingdom with her family and captioned the post, "Can I say now that I went to Oxford?" She slipped into a white mini dress with a twisted neckline for the occasion. Her ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Hemant and Nandita. Keep scrolling to find out price details for this look. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde in bikini and see-through shirt gets some Vitamin D after taking a dip in the sea: Check out photos)

Pooja Hegde has a gorgeous sartorial collection for her travel diaries. From bikini pieces to trendy coordinated sets, the star's travel picks are always swoon-worthy. And this latest look proves our point. The mini dress comes in a pretty white shade and is a perfect pick for staying comfy yet stylish during summer.

If you wish to buy it for your travel wardrobe, it is called the Fiona Flare Dress and is available on the Hemant and Nandita website. Adding this to your collection will cost you ₹15,904.

Price of the dress Pooja Hegde wore during her UK trip. (hemantandnandita.in)

Coming to the design details, Pooja's dress features a plunging V neckline with a twisted detail on the front and a cut-out revealing the midriff. The dress is also replete with intricate lacework done all over, mini hem length, sheer full sleeves with puffed shoulders, and a cinched silhouette accentuating Pooja's frame.

Pooja styled the ensemble with green and white coloured lace-up sneakers, a black over-the-body bag and tinted sunglasses. Side-parted open tresses and minimal makeup rounded off the Radhe Shyam actor's look.

Meanwhile, Pooja has Rohit Shetty's upcoming Cirkus, alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, in the pipeline. Pooja will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Puri Jagannadh's next Jana Gana Mana.