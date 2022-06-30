Pooja Hegde slays ethnic fashion goals in a long dress, dupatta

Pooja Hegde’s sense of sartorial fashion always manages to make her fans drool. The actor keeps sharing snippets from her fashion photoshoots, and each of them manage to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes of her outfit. Pooja can do it all – look ethereal in an ethnic ensemble or show us how to deck up perfectly in a casual attire for a summer day out. Pooja’s pictures draped in the six yards of grace are equally noteworthy.

Pooja, when not working, is usually spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots. The snippets often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures and reels. A day back, Pooja decided to brush our midweek blues away with a fresh set of pictures from her fashion diaries. This time, Pooja ditched casual ensembles and instead picked an ethnic wear for the pictures.

Pooja, for the midweek, played muse to fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and picked a Anarkali set from the shelves of the designer. The set featured a pink long dress with ruched details and a plunging neckline. The dress came intricately detailed in golden zari at the borders and at the waist. Pooja added more ethnic vibes to her look with a pink dupatta heavily decorated in golden zari and moti details. The border of the dupatta featured thick golden zari. In golden juttis, she completed her look. Take a look at her pictures here:

Pooja further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden danglers from the house of Minerali Store. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, pooja wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the indoor photoshoot. Assisted by makeup artist Kajol Mulani, Pooja opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Pooka was fashion-ready.