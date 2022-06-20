Pooja Hegde in colourful corset top and bodycon skirt is the queen of quirk for new photoshoot: Check out pics

Actor Pooja Hegde has become one of the most looked-out-for fashionistas in the film industry thanks to her unique style sense, which can be described as elegant and quirky. The Beast star never shies away from including different silhouettes in her personal wardrobe and inspires her followers to upgrade their closets. From elegant sarees to printed co-ord sets to boss lady pantsuits, Pooja has worn it all. Her recent look for a latest photoshoot also impressed her followers. It showed Pooja, dressed in a printed corset top and bodycon skirt set, looking like the queen of quirky fashion.

On Sunday, Pooja posted pictures of herself on Instagram that showed her serving glamorous poses for the camera. With messy hair and soft glam, she nailed the photoshoot. The Radhe Shyam actor captioned her post, "Messs." Additionally, celebrity stylist Namita Alexander styled Pooja for the shoot. Scroll ahead to check out the photos. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde is all about that 'glitter and glam' in gold mini dress for new pics)

Coming to the outfit details, Pooja wore a corset top and body-hugging skirt for the photoshoot. The corset features strapped sleeves, a wide U neckline, cropped hem on the back and a low-high detail on the front, ribbon-tie detail on the back, and a figure-accentuating silhouette. The abstract printed pattern in summer shades like brown, mustard, yellow, pink, blue and white hues added a quirky element to Pooja's ensemble.

Pooja teamed the corset top with a bodycon skirt featuring a similar pattern in yellow, pink, blue, black, orange and green shades. It also came with a high-rise waistline and a figure-hugging fitting highlighting Pooja's svelte frame.

Pooja Hegde poses for a photoshoot in a corset top and bodycon skirt set. (Instagram)

Pooja chose a minimal aesthetic to glam up her look for the photoshoot. She left her long tresses open in a centre-parting and styled them in messy beach waves, and for the glam, she chose nude lip shade, subtle pink-hued smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and sharp contouring. Lastly, gold-toned hoop earrings rounded it all off.

What do you think of Pooja's stylish summer look?