Pooja Hegde's gold linen saree worth 40k is the regal wedding fashion pick your closet is missing: See pics

Over the years, actor Pooja Hegde has established herself as one of the most stylish divas in the film industry. The star is known for her elegant wardrobe featuring bespoke ethnic numbers, pretty summer dresses, and red-carpet-ready gowns. However, Pooja's swoon-worthy ethnic looks always win her fans' hearts. Even her latest look in a gold linen saree backs our claim. It is a perfect pick for upgrading your wedding fashion and turning heads at any event you attend next. So brides-to-be, don't forget to steal some notes from Pooja's style guide.

Recently, Pooja Hegde jetted off to Chennai to attend an event. She draped herself in the gold linen saree for the occasion, and on Wednesday, she dropped pictures of herself wearing the six yards on Instagram. The Acharya actor captioned her post, "Smile. Sparkle. Shine. #allthingsgolden." Her saree is from the shelves of the clothing label Anavila. Scroll ahead to check out Pooja's photos and know where you can buy the exact look. (Also read: Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde's smoking hot avatar in embellished cropped cape jacket and flared pants wins the internet)

Pooja's saree comes in an ombré-toned fabric featuring a lighter metallic gold and dark gold shades. The mixture of linen and zari fabric used for the six yards makes it a perfect pick for attending a wedding or a special event at home. The star draped the ensemble around her body in traditional style and left the pallu hanging from the shoulders.

Pooja teamed the six yards with a matching gold linen blouse featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves and a fitted silhouette. The star chose minimal accessories to style the ensemble. She went for gold stacked bangles, statement rings, and an ornate gold necklace decorated with precious stones.

Pooja Hegde stuns in a gold linen saree. (Instagram)

In the end, Pooja chose a messy braided low bun with loose strands sculpting her face, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows and beaming highlighter.

If you wish to include the six yards in your closet, we have all the details for you. The saree is worth ₹40,000 and is available on the Anavila website. Called the Golden Hour Metallic Linen Sari, the ensemble is from the label's Kaas SS22 collection.

The price of saree Pooja Hegde wore. (anavila.com)

What do you think of Pooja's look?