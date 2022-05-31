Pooja Hegde proves she is the queen of effortless airport dressing in sleeveless summer dress worth 22k: See pics

Summer fashion is all about embracing fun prints and wearing breezy dresses to beat the heat in style. And no one understands this quite like actor Pooja Hegde. The Acharya star is known for her eclectic wardrobe full of effortless and elegant pieces. So, if you want to glam up your summer wardrobe, her personal closet will definitely inspire you with some great looks. Don't believe us? Just check out Pooja's latest airport look in Mumbai, and you will know what we mean. Recently, the star arrived in the bay dressed in a printed maxi dress and proved she is the queen of effortless airport dressing.

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Pooja arriving at the Mumbai airport. The star chose a breezy printed summer dress for the jet-set look and paired it with minimal accessories. It is from the clothing label Saaksha And Kinni's Arcus collection and is perfect for enjoying brunches with your girlfriends or hanging out with your partner. Scroll ahead to see Pooja's pictures in the outfit and find out where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde's smoking hot avatar in embellished cropped cape jacket and flared pants wins the internet)

Coming to the design details, Pooja Hegde's dress comes in a pink-hued cotton silk fabric decorated with quirky Ikat print done in multiple shades, like light blue, royal blue, white and yellow hues. The sleeveless ensemble also features a sweetheart neckline, micro pleated details on the skirt, broad straps, ruched back and torso, fit and flared silhouette, and a maxi hem length.

The dress is available on the Saaksha And Kinni website and is called the Hand Micro pleated Ikat Print Maxi Dress. Adding the piece to your closet will cost you ₹22,000.

The dress Pooja Hegde wore at the airport. (saakshakinni.com)

Pooja styled the colourful outfit with minimal accessories, including white strappy sandals, tinted sunglasses and statement rings. In the end, Pooja chose glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek brows to complete the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo styled in soft waves rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde made her debut at the recently-concluded 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The star walked the red carpet in a pale pink Princess-esque gown. Apart from the Radhe Shyam actor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Urvashi Rautela and Helly Shah also debuted at the international film festival.