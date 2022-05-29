Pooja Hegde is all about that 'glitter and glam' in gold mini dress for new photoshoot: Check out pics inside

Actor Pooja Hegde surely knows how to make a statement with her impeccable sartorial choices. Whether she is walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival or attending a star-studded bash back home, Pooja never has any bad fashion moment. The Acharya actor has an extensive wardrobe full of endless silhouettes, including lehengas, sarees, party dresses, and red-carpet-ready gowns. Moreover, the star also doesn't shy away from embracing the bling and glamour. Proof? Pooja's latest photoshoot in a shimmery golden dress, which she wore to attend Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

On Saturday, Pooja dropped pictures of herself dressed in a golden mini dress on Instagram with the caption, "Glitter and glam [sparkle emjois]." The actor wore the shimmering ensemble to celebrate Karan Johar's 50th birthday in Mumbai with the biggest names from the film industry. Celebrity stylist Tanya Virdi styled Pooja's glamorous look. It is from the shelves of designer Monisha Jaising's eponymous label. Scroll ahead to check out the photos. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde is the epitome of grace in Kalamkari saree and sleeveless blouse worth ₹1 lakh: See pics inside)

Coming to the design details, Pooja's dress comes in a rusted gold shade. It also features a mini high-low hem length flaunting the star's long legs, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her svelte frame, a plunging neckline showing off her décolletage, cowl pleated details all over, embellished straps holding the ensemble, sequinned embellishments and backless detail.

Pooja glammed up the shimmering gold dress with minimal accessories, allowing the outfit to be the star of her look. She chose a chunky gold bracelet, statement rings, and matching strapped pumps with killer high heels. (Also Read: Loved Pooja Hegde's pink silk organza saree and strappy blouse for Acharya promotions? It is worth ₹38k)

In the end, Pooja left her long tresses open in a middle part with soft waves, and for the glam, she chose beige nail paint, subtle eye shadow, on-fleek brows, coral lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

After Pooja dropped the pictures, many of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with praises. One user wrote, "Beautiful." Another commented, "Looking hot." Many netizens also dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments to appreciate Pooja's glam look.

What do you think of her golden dress?