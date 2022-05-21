Pooja Hegde drops pics enjoying sunset during the Cannes Film Festival, slays a quirky look in mini dress and blazer

Cannes 2022: Actor Pooja Hegde made her glamorous debut on the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet this year and her pictures from the French Riviera town are taking over the internet. Pooja has been posting several snippets of her walking the red carpet at the Festival de Cannes in a dreamy pale pink voluminous gown. The star's look got mixed reactions from netizens but made her fans very proud. And now, Pooja has dropped photos of her new look from Cannes, and they show the star slaying the night in a quirky mini dress and a printed jacket.

On Friday, Pooja took to Instagram to post pictures from a dreamy photoshoot she did while staying in Cannes. The post shows Pooja enjoying a beautiful sunset while striking poses for the camera in her yellow-hued outfit. "Sunsets in Cannes [bang emoji] #letsgetthispartystarted," Pooja captioned her post. Scroll ahead to check out all the images. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde is epitome of grace in Kalamkari saree and blouse worth Rs1 lakh)

Pooja slipped into a bright yellow mini dress for the photoshoot. It comes in a jacquard embroidered fabric, a plunging V neckline, fit and flared silhouette, neat pleated details on the mini-length skirt, and a figure-defining cinched waist.

Pooja teamed the embroidered mini dress with an embellished black belt decorated with a gold brooch and a chunky silver chain connected with an oversized blazer. Pooja draped the jacket on her shoulders. It comes with a quirky black and yellow animal print, notch lapel collars, full sleeves, a baggy silhouette and patch pockets.

Pooja Hegde enjoys in Cannes. (Instagram)

Pooja accessorised her mini-length ensemble with tinted vintage style sunglasses, pointed black stilettos from Christian Louboutin and a silver ring. In the end, Pooja chose centre-parted open tresses with soft waves, nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, dewy skin and blushed cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde attended the Cannes Film Festival as part of the delegation from India. This year, India was selected as the Country of Honour at the ongoing film festival.