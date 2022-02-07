Pooja Hegde's white chikankari kurti, jeans look sorts our Monday fashion woes

Bollywood celebrities' favourite off-duty ensemble is a white chikankari kurti, which has been their hot pick to stay effortlessly stylish, at ease yet look classic and actor Pooja Hegde is no stranger to this fashion trend as she was seen sorting our Monday fashion woes in a white chikankari kurti and jeans look. Just when we were out of unconventional looks to slay Monday, Pooja laid the perfect fashion cues to make a style statement in every girl's must-have outfit - a white chikankari kurti with denim jeans and silver jhumkis, which makes us believe that white needs no season or occasion.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a glimpse of her look while commuting in a car as she put her sartorial foot forward. The selfie featured the diva donning a see-through short kurti that was embroidered with chikan work all over to enhance its rich look.

The full sleeves short kurti was teamed with a pair of blue denim jeans and Pooja completed her attire with a pair of white juttis. Pulling back her silky tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle while in the car and leaving them open down her shoulders when stepping outside, Pooja accessorised her look with a pair of oxidised jhumkis and a stack of funky bangles.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a cute pose for the selfie, Pooja captioned the picture, “Ready for my Monday #letsgo (sic).”

Lucknow is the heart of the chikankari industry where a variety of textile fabrics like muslin, silk, chiffon, organza, net and others feature the delicate and artfully done hand embroidery on cool, pastel shades of light muslin and cotton garments. This embroidery is famous and is known as Lucknawi chikan or chikankari and authentically, it is labour intensive.

Chikankari ensembles are celebrity-approved outfits and every girl's go-to apparel. However, when opting for a white on white look, make sure to not run yourself into a fashion faux by overdoing it or by applying makeup after wearing the outfit or with a wrong choice of inner or accessorizing it wrong or forgetting to add the necessary dash of colour.