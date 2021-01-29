Pretty postcard from Goa: Mira Rajput is vacation fashion goals in 10k dress

During her vacation in Goa, Mira Rajput shared some of the most gorgeous sartorial moments with picturesque backdrops on her social media and we cannot help but bookmark them. The mother-of-two took a quick vacation with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor to the land of beaches and sunsets and made us crave for a beachcation too.

From bikinis to Disney Princess inspired outfits, Mira served us a lot of stunning looks, but there was one dress in particular that her fans could not stop swooning over. Mira wore a black and white long draped dress and channelled her inner Moira Rose from the famous show Schitt’s Creek. The quirky print on the dress gave it some character.

The long drape dress also featured an overlap detail at the waist resulting in a thigh-high slit and gave oomph to the look. Mira teamed the dress with a pair of white and black sandals. To accessories the outfit, she wore a multi-layered chunky gold necklace which was teamed with a few bracelets and oversized sunnies.

The 26-year-old kept her glam minimal and was seen sporting just a bold red lip. Mira shared the image on her social media with the caption, “Gossip is the Devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up. No Schitt I had to do this at The Postcard Hotel, Moira. (sic).” Do not miss the matching umbrella.

The reflection long draped dress that Mira wore is from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta’s brand and to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹9,999.

Mira Rajput's dress is worth ₹10k (houseofmasaba.com)

Masaba also posted an image of Mira in the dress with a beautiful caption. It read, “A pretty Postcard from Goa @mira.kapoor in @houseofmasaba The reflection print draped dress (sic).”

Check out some of the other outfits that Mira wore on her vacation:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The couple has two kids together.

