For a recent advertisement shoot, Mira Rajput wore a gorgeous sun dress and made us miss the beach. The mother-of-two has a sartorial sense that every girl can relate to and that is why, whenever Mira shares images of herself on social media, dressed in a gorgeous outfit, she makes headlines without fail.

We are sure her latest dress has also been bookmarked by a lot of people. Mira wore a yellow midi dress that was adorned with delicate floral print. The spaghetti strap dress was figure-hugging and it flaunted Mira’s curves. The dress also featured a flared hem that had gathered details increasing the oomph of the dress.

The outfit that was by the brand HeyGirl was accessorised with a delicate bracelet and some rings. The 26-year-old also opted for a no-makeup makeup look for the shoot and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and a nude lip. Mira left her blowdried side-parted hair down and looked fabulous in the sundress.

Mira’s stylist Delna Nallaseth shared the image on her Instagram account with a couple of yellow hearts as the caption.

Mira has also made a name for herself as a fashionista. She is known for her inclination towards homegrown brands. Mira hosts an Instagram series where she talks about holistic and mindful living and questions professionals in order to give her followers some clarity. During these interviews, she dons some of the most boss babe outfits which we love. Check out some of them:

Mira recently returned from her Goa vacation which she took with her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor. The images from her holiday inspired us to upgrade our vacation wardrobe and leave for a beach right away. Have a look at some of them:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in July 2015. They have two children together.

