Mira Rajput's Goa look is about bikinis and Princess Jasmine inspired outfits

Goa has become the new celebrity-favourite holiday destination and the latest couple to visit there are Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Mira has, frankly speaking, become a social media star. The mother-of-two has conversations about holistic living with professionals from different spectrums and helps her followers get more clarity on that topic.

Not just that, Mira has also made a name for herself as quite a fashion-forward person in the industry. Her style sense always has a touch of elegance and her inclination towards homegrown brands is something that we adore. Her fans have been noticing similar things in her holiday stylebook.

For the first day of her vacation in Goa, Mira wore a black bralette that featured a knot detail in the front. Flaunting her enviable curves, she teamed it with a pair of stretchable baggy pants. The 26-year-old topped off her outfit with an oversized sheer black shirt. To accessorise the look, Mira wore a pair of slippers that had shells on it and carried a hot pink bucket bag.

She was also seen sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings and glammed up the look a bit with on-point eyeliner and a glossy lip. She left her side-parted wavy hair down. Mira had a rather intriguing caption for the post which read, "You can call me Jasmine (sic)." Her outfit had some similarities to that of the Disney Princess.

She shared another set of images on her Instagram story, a few of which showed another outfit. Mira opted for a wine coloured bikini set over which she chose to wear a sheer overall with aqua print. To accessorise this look, Mira went with a pair of gold hoop earrings and vintage sunnies.

Mira Rajput in Goa(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's outfit(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput in Goa(Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most stylish couples in the industry. The two got married in July 2015 and have two children together.

