Price drop on Skechers shoes; Up to 60% off on top picks at the Amazon Summer Sale

Skechers has built a solid following for one simple reason, it makes comfort feel effortless. From cushioned soles to easy slip-on styles, the brand fits right into busy daily routines without fuss. The Amazon Summer Sale brings that comfort within easier reach, with prices dropping across popular picks that usually sit higher. It is the kind of deal that makes you pause and finally add that pair you have been eyeing for weeks.

Grab your favourite Skechers pairs at tempting prices and enjoy cushioned comfort, stylish designs and reliable everyday wear without stretching your budget.

Think walking shoes that feel light, trainers that support long days, and styles that still look good with casual outfits. If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy Skechers, this sale lands at just the right time. It feels like a smart win.

Skechers shoes for men

1.

Skechers Mens Summits - Brisbane Black Sneaker - 8 UK (9 US)...

Light, breathable, and built for all-day wear, the Skechers Summits Brisbane keeps things easy. The engineered knit upper feels airy, while the memory foam insole adds soft cushioning with every step. Lace up for a secure fit and head out knowing your feet stay comfortable from morning errands to evening walks.

2.

Skechers-Men's Running Shoes-GO Run CONSISTENT-894182ID-CCBK...

{{^usCountry}} Built for steady runs and busy days, the Skechers Go Run Consistent keeps things light and responsive. The engineered mesh upper feels breathable, while the lightweight cushioning supports smooth movement. A durable rubber sole adds grip, making it a reliable pick for daily runs, walks, and everything in between. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Built for steady runs and busy days, the Skechers Go Run Consistent keeps things light and responsive. The engineered mesh upper feels breathable, while the lightweight cushioning supports smooth movement. A durable rubber sole adds grip, making it a reliable pick for daily runs, walks, and everything in between. {{/usCountry}}

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3.

Skechers Mens Summits - Brisbane Light Gray Sneaker - 8 UK (...

Easy to wear and built for comfort, the Skechers Summits Brisbane is a solid everyday pick. The engineered knit upper keeps it light and breathable, while the memory foam insole adds soft support. Lace up and go; this pair handles long days, quick errands, and casual outings without slowing you down.

4.

Skechers Mens Summits - 894213ID Navy Casual Shoe - 10 UK (1...

Slip in and get going with the Skechers Summits, built for easy, everyday wear. The mesh upper keeps things light and breathable, while the pull-on design saves time when you are rushing out. A flexible sole and cushioned feel make it a dependable pick for casual days, walks, and quick errands.

Skechers shoes for women

5.

Skechers Womens Summits - 896223ID Navy/Purple Casual Shoe -...

Easy, fuss-free, and made for everyday wear, the Skechers Women Summits keeps comfort front and centre. The breathable mesh upper feels light on your feet, while the pull-on design makes getting ready quick. With a cushioned sole and flexible fit, it works well for errands, walks, and relaxed days out.

6.

Skechers Womens Summits - 896220id Navy/Multi Casual Shoe - ...

Light, comfy, and easy to slip into, the Skechers Women's Summits is made for days on the move. The two-tone mesh upper feels breathable, while the memory foam insole adds soft cushioning. The slip-on design keeps things quick and fuss-free, perfect for errands, walks, and everyday wear.

7.

Skechers GO Run 400 Sage Running Shoes

Made for active days, the Skechers GO Run 400 keeps things light and easy. The mesh upper feels breathable, while the slip-on design means no time lost getting ready. A flexible outsole adds grip and movement, making it a great pick for playtime, walks, and all-day comfort.

8.

Skechers Womens Dynamight 2 Navy Hot Pink Casual Sneakers

Light on your feet and easy to keep clean, the Skechers Dynamight 2.0 is made for everyday comfort. The mesh upper feels breathable, while the cushioned midsole absorbs impact over long hours. It is flexible, supportive, and even machine washable, making it a practical pick for busy routines and regular wear.

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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