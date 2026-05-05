Price drop on your favourite Crocs: Top-rated picks that offer comfort and style with up to 60% off

Crocs have become a go-to choice for people who want comfort without giving up on style. From quick errands to beach holidays, they slip into almost every plan with ease. The brand has moved far beyond its early image, now offering colours, prints, and silhouettes that feel current and fun. With their cushioned soles and airy design, they are easy to wear through long days. Right now, the timing could not be better. A wide range of top-rated pairs is available at impressive discounts, with prices dropping by as much as 60%. If you have been thinking of picking up a new pair, this is a great moment to stock up before sizes start disappearing fast.

How comfortable are Crocs?

Colourful Crocs are ready for summer days, which pair easily with casual outfits and travel looks. (Pexels.com)

Crocs are known for their soft cushioning and lightweight feel, making them comfortable for long hours of wear. The roomy fit allows toes to move freely, while the foam footbed absorbs impact. Many people find them ideal for walking, travel, and casual daily use, especially in warm or humid conditions.

What are Crocs made of?

Crocs are made from a proprietary foam resin called Croslite, which gives them their signature softness and flexibility. This material is lightweight, water-friendly, and easy to clean, making the footwear practical for everyday wear. It provides cushioning and support without feeling heavy, which adds to their comfort and ease.

Classic clogs

The pair that made Crocs a household name still holds its ground. Chunky, airy, and instantly recognisable, classic clogs are all about easy comfort.

Why should you try these?

The roomy front keeps your feet relaxed through long days, while the cushioned sole softens every step. The back strap flips on when you need a secure fit, and those signature holes keep things breathable. Bonus, you can add charms to make them feel more personal.

Who should buy these?

Perfect for anyone who wants a no-fuss, slip-on option for everyday wear. Great for travel, running errands, or just staying comfortable through busy days.

1. Crocs Women Baya Platform Clog

Flip flops

{{^usCountry}} If you like your footwear light and open, Crocs flip flops are an easy win. Clean, simple, and made for warm days. Why should you try these? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you like your footwear light and open, Crocs flip flops are an easy win. Clean, simple, and made for warm days. Why should you try these? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} They come with a soft footbed that feels gentle underfoot, plus a toe post that does not irritate. Unlike most flat flip flops, these give a bit more support, so you can wear them for longer without discomfort. Who should buy these? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They come with a soft footbed that feels gentle underfoot, plus a toe post that does not irritate. Unlike most flat flip flops, these give a bit more support, so you can wear them for longer without discomfort. Who should buy these? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ideal for beach holidays, pool days, or casual summer outfits. A good pick if you want something compact, comfortable, and easy to carry along. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ideal for beach holidays, pool days, or casual summer outfits. A good pick if you want something compact, comfortable, and easy to carry along. {{/usCountry}}

2. Crocs Mellow Recovery Women Flip

{{^usCountry}} Mesh shoes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mesh shoes {{/usCountry}}

For days when clogs feel too open, and trainers feel too heavy, mesh Crocs strike a smart balance. Sporty, breathable, and easy to style.

Why should you try these?

The mesh upper keeps air flowing while giving your feet more coverage. They feel light, cushioned, and flexible, making them a solid choice for days when you are on your feet a lot.

Who should buy these?

Great for people who want a slightly more put-together look without giving up on comfort. Works well for travel, long walks, or casual days out.

3. Crocs Men Literide 360 Pacer Shoe

Crocs continue to stay relevant for a reason. They are comfortable, easy to wear, and now come in styles for every mood. From classic clogs to breezy flip flops and sporty mesh pairs, there is something for everyone. With current discounts in play, it is a smart time to pick your favourites.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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