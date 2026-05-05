Price drop on your favourite Crocs: Top-rated picks that offer comfort and style with up to 60% off
Everyone's favourite Crocs are now on sale with up to 60% off, combining comfort, easy style, and everyday wear appeal.
Our Picks
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Crocs Women Baya Clog 208186-11S Winter White W5
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Crocs Women Classic Clog 206750-4SS Pure Water W4
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Crocs Men Baya Clog 10126-4JQ Mineral Blue M11
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Crocs Baya Men Clog Black (UK Size- 11)
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Crocs Unisex Adult Crocband Clog 11016-410 Navy M4W6
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Crocs Baya Unisex Adult Clog Black (UK Size- 9)
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Crocs Mellow Recovery Women Flip (Color- Neutral|Size- 5)
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Crocs Women Splash Flip 208218-2Y2 Bone W8
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Crocs Women Capri Flip 206780-2V3 Cobblestone W8
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Kadee II Sandal W Cblstn
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Crocs Splash Black Sandal-(208217-001)-6 UK Women (W8)
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Crocs Women Kadee Black Sandal-W5
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Crocs Men Literide Shoe 206715-260 Khaki M4
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Crocs Women Literide Shoe 206705-1CV Almost White/Almost White W5
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Crocs LiteRide 360 Pacer W AWh/AWh (2 UK Women (W4)
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Crocs Inmotion Pacer Women Sneaker (White |Size-4)
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Crocs Inmotion Pacer Men Sneaker (Black |Size-6)
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Crocs Inmotion Pacer Women Sneaker (Purple |Size-5)
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Crocs have become a go-to choice for people who want comfort without giving up on style. From quick errands to beach holidays, they slip into almost every plan with ease. The brand has moved far beyond its early image, now offering colours, prints, and silhouettes that feel current and fun. With their cushioned soles and airy design, they are easy to wear through long days. Right now, the timing could not be better. A wide range of top-rated pairs is available at impressive discounts, with prices dropping by as much as 60%. If you have been thinking of picking up a new pair, this is a great moment to stock up before sizes start disappearing fast.
How comfortable are Crocs?
Crocs are known for their soft cushioning and lightweight feel, making them comfortable for long hours of wear. The roomy fit allows toes to move freely, while the foam footbed absorbs impact. Many people find them ideal for walking, travel, and casual daily use, especially in warm or humid conditions.
What are Crocs made of?
Crocs are made from a proprietary foam resin called Croslite, which gives them their signature softness and flexibility. This material is lightweight, water-friendly, and easy to clean, making the footwear practical for everyday wear. It provides cushioning and support without feeling heavy, which adds to their comfort and ease.
Classic clogs
The pair that made Crocs a household name still holds its ground. Chunky, airy, and instantly recognisable, classic clogs are all about easy comfort.
Why should you try these?
The roomy front keeps your feet relaxed through long days, while the cushioned sole softens every step. The back strap flips on when you need a secure fit, and those signature holes keep things breathable. Bonus, you can add charms to make them feel more personal.
Who should buy these?
Perfect for anyone who wants a no-fuss, slip-on option for everyday wear. Great for travel, running errands, or just staying comfortable through busy days.
1. Crocs Women Baya Platform Clog
Flip flops
If you like your footwear light and open, Crocs flip flops are an easy win. Clean, simple, and made for warm days.
Why should you try these?{{/usCountry}}
If you like your footwear light and open, Crocs flip flops are an easy win. Clean, simple, and made for warm days.
Why should you try these?{{/usCountry}}
They come with a soft footbed that feels gentle underfoot, plus a toe post that does not irritate. Unlike most flat flip flops, these give a bit more support, so you can wear them for longer without discomfort.
Who should buy these?{{/usCountry}}
They come with a soft footbed that feels gentle underfoot, plus a toe post that does not irritate. Unlike most flat flip flops, these give a bit more support, so you can wear them for longer without discomfort.
Who should buy these?{{/usCountry}}
Ideal for beach holidays, pool days, or casual summer outfits. A good pick if you want something compact, comfortable, and easy to carry along.{{/usCountry}}
Ideal for beach holidays, pool days, or casual summer outfits. A good pick if you want something compact, comfortable, and easy to carry along.{{/usCountry}}
2. Crocs Mellow Recovery Women Flip
Mesh shoes{{/usCountry}}
Mesh shoes{{/usCountry}}
For days when clogs feel too open, and trainers feel too heavy, mesh Crocs strike a smart balance. Sporty, breathable, and easy to style.
Why should you try these?
The mesh upper keeps air flowing while giving your feet more coverage. They feel light, cushioned, and flexible, making them a solid choice for days when you are on your feet a lot.
Who should buy these?
Great for people who want a slightly more put-together look without giving up on comfort. Works well for travel, long walks, or casual days out.
3. Crocs Men Literide 360 Pacer Shoe
Crocs continue to stay relevant for a reason. They are comfortable, easy to wear, and now come in styles for every mood. From classic clogs to breezy flip flops and sporty mesh pairs, there is something for everyone. With current discounts in play, it is a smart time to pick your favourites.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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