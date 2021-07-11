Priyanka Chopra arrives at Wimbledon looking divine in printed Fendi midi dress

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely divine in a printed white Fendi midi dress from the Fall 2021 collection she wore for Wimbledon Women's Singles finals. She styled the turtleneck dress featuring an asymmetrical hemline with minimal accessories.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas with many other big names like Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. For the occasion, Priyanka was impeccably dressed, as always, in a printed Fendi midi dress from the Fall 2021 collection and looked absolutely divine.

Priyanka arrived at the tennis tournament wearing a white turtleneck printed midi dress, replete with a grey snakeskin pattern. The full-sleeve ensemble featured layered details and an asymmetrical hemline.

The dress had shoulder pads that added a regal touch to the look. It also had an attached scarf on the turtle neckline, which Priyanka draped over her torso. She took over Wimbledon with this glam look, and we are in love with it.

Priyanka cinched in the midi attire on the waist with a snakeskin leather belt, thus accentuating her curves in the free-flowing ensemble. She also carried a tan leather bag with quirky peep-toe black sandals with the outfit.

For accessories, Priyanka chose statement gold earrings made in an abstract pattern. She completed the look with a grey face mask, several gold rings and acrylic blush pink nails. She tied her locks in a messy top knot with a few loose strands of her hair sculpting her face.

Priyanka glammed up her printed attire by opting for berry-toned lip shade, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, matte make-up, a hint of blush on the cheeks, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner and highlighter on her face.

Apart from Priyanka, who sat a row behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the match was attended by tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King. Also in attendance were Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith.

On the professional front, Priyanka is working on her web series debut, Citadel, executive produced by Russo Brothers. She will be seen with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame.

