Priyanka Chopra at Victoria's Secret NYFW event steals the show in see-through metallic dress, black bikini set: Watch

Priyanka Chopra attended the Victoria's Secret World Tour event during the New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The guest list included stars like Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow, Emily Ratajkowski, Lila Grace, and many other big names. Priyanka, the brand ambassador of the US lingerie giant, walked the pink carpet at the event. She chose a show-stealer look for the occasion - a see-through metallic dress worn over a black-coloured bikini set. Scroll through to check out her pictures from the show.

Priyanka Chopra at Victoria's Secret event at NYFW

Priyanka Chopra attends Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week (NYFW) event in a see-through metallic dress and black bikini set. (Instagram)

Several fan pages took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra from the Victoria's Secret event. The snippets showed the actor posing on the pink carpet and exuding glamour and sensual styling. Her ensemble for the event is from the shelves of the luxury Italian fashion house Giambattista Valli's Fall/Winter 23 Ready To Wear collection. Meanwhile, the Victoria's Secret World Tour is a reimagined part fashion show and part documentary.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Victoria's Secret World Tour event during the New York Fashion Week (NYFW). (Instagram)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's sizzling attire

Priyanka Chopra's black dress comes decked in hundreds of golden sequin embellishments decorated in vertical lines all over. The ensemble also features a cut-out detail on the torso exposing her decolletage, full-length sleeves with scalloped ends, a see-through silhouette flaunting her enviable frame, floor-grazing hem length, and a closed design on the neck.

Priyanka complemented the dress with a metallic gold and black belt cinched on her waist, featuring a flower-shaped buckle. She donned the ensemble over a black bra top and matching bikini bottoms. While the bikini top features noodle straps, a V neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the bottoms have a high-rise waist and high-leg cut-outs.

Priyanka accessorised her head-turning Giambattista Valli ensemble with black peep-toe pumps featuring killer high heels, statement gold rings, and hoop earrings. Lastly, she chose shimmering golden eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheekbones, glossy deep mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, feathered brows, and light contouring for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks placed on one shoulder rounded off her glamorous look.

