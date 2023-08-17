Priyanka Chopra's crop top and mini skirt for Jonas Brothers concert impresses internet, fan says 'Lucky you Nick Jonas'

Priyanka Chopra has been attending back-to-back Jonas Brothers' concerts and supporting her husband, Nick Jonas. Pictures and videos of the star from the show have been going viral on social media, showcasing Priyanka's steal-worthy concert fits. Her latest outfit from Day 3 of the concert has made it online, and fans cannot stop gushing over it. One even called Nick 'a lucky guy'. Priyanka wore a printed crop top and mini skirt set to the concert. Scroll through to check out the snippets. Priyanka Chopra wears a crop top and mini skirt for Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra at the Jonas Brothers concert

Screengrab of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories from the Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attended the Day 3 of the Jonas Brothers concert with her family and shared pictures from the show on Instagram. She posted a mirror selfie showing off her sizzling look for the event, a photo of her posing with her family members inside a van, and a click of the Jonas Brothers performing on stage. Other snippets from the event show her distributing snacks and having a blast. Her outfit is definitely a must-have in your concert wardrobe or should inspire your fit any show you attend next. You can also steal some styling tips from the Desi Girl.

Fans call Nick Jonas a lucky guy

Fans loved Priyanka's outfit and showered her with compliments. One wrote, "What a woman, lucky you @nickjonas." A fan commented, "Love the details on her outfit! So pretty Pri, hot and gorgeous." Another wrote, "She looks very beautiful and gorgeous."

Priyanka Chopra's Jonas Brothers concert outfit decoded

Priyanka Chopra's crop top and mini skirt set come in a blush pink shade adorned in shimmering sequins and floral, seashell and starfish patterns in pink, purple, green and yellow hues. While the blouse features thin straps on the shoulders, a wide plunging square neckline highlighting her decolletage, a midriff-baring short hem length, and a fitted silhouette, the skirt has a mid-rise waist, mini hem length, and a bodycon fitting.

Priyanka layered the coordinated ensemble with a silver chrome-coloured bomber jacket featuring an open front, full sleeves, and an oversized fitting. She accessorised the ensemble with statement earrings, rings, beaded bracelets, a chain-link choker necklace, and sequin embellished purple knee-high boots with killer high heels.

In the end, Priyanka chose feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sleek eyeliner, mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and side-parted open wavy locks for the glam picks with her concert ensemble.