Priyanka Chopra at Wimbledon shows how to do courtside fashion right in chic linen look; takes parents-in-law on a date

Priyanka Chopra attended the final match between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova as the ninth seed beat the fellow Czech player 6-2, 5-7, and 6-3. Linda Noskova thus became Wimbledon's newest deserving champion with a remarkable win.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon match between Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova.

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Also Read | Priyanka Chopra serves chic courtside fashion at Wimbledon in a cream summer dress and bandana. Pics

For the intense match between Muchova and Noskova, Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, and father-in-law, Kevin Jonas. She also shared several pictures and videos from the match, offering a glimpse of the stunning white dress she chose for the occasion.

Let's break down her look:

White looks good on Priyanka Chopra

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{{^usCountry}} After serving chic courtside fashion in a cream floral-printed midi dress, Priyanka slipped into another stylish number for Wimbledon. She wore an all-white linen dress to perfectly beat the heat, but in style. Her dress features a halter neckline and is adorned with layers of petal-shaped designs on the bodice, adding a sensual, feminine touch to her ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After serving chic courtside fashion in a cream floral-printed midi dress, Priyanka slipped into another stylish number for Wimbledon. She wore an all-white linen dress to perfectly beat the heat, but in style. Her dress features a halter neckline and is adorned with layers of petal-shaped designs on the bodice, adding a sensual, feminine touch to her ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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The sleeveless ensemble has a flowy silhouette, making it a stylish number. Priyanka, who was just announced as the newest brand ambassador for Rolex, styled the simple look with a stunning metal bracelet watch from the luxury label. Apart from the Rolex watch, she also wore silver double hoop earrings with the ensemble.

For her hair, she tied it in a messy centre-parted bun, with a few strands left loose to frame her face and add a soft, feminine touch to the look. As for the glam, she kept it minimal and chic with feathered brows, light pink eyeshadow, a sleek eyeliner, a light coating of mascara, rouged cheeks, a mauve lip shade, and a glowing base.

Favourites in Wimbledon

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During her visit to Wimbledon, Priyanka also met up with Diet Sabya and shared some of her personal favourites. The actor revealed in the video that Gymkhana and Dishoom are her favourite restaurants in London. As for the best-dressed celebrity at Wimbledon, the actor named Cynthia Eviro.

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She also talked about her preferred dress code at Wimbledon, revealing that she prefers lighter colours – something that is easy to wear in the hot weather – to watch the tennis matches.

On the work front

Priyanka has recently completed the shooting schedule for her upcoming film, tentatively titled Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu. Director SS Rajamouli recently shared that while the ambitious time-travel drama still has about 80 days of shooting left, most of the major work on the film has already been completed.