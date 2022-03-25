Priyanka Chopra's black saree with strapless blouse for pre-Oscars party is must-have in your summer closet: See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram today to share snippets from the pre-Oscars party she attended with many other stars. It took place in Los Angeles, California. The star was a co-host at the celebration that honoured this year's 10 South Asian Oscar nominees. Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her glamorous look and penned a note summing up her experience of attending the event. She also wished the best for the nominees on Oscars night.

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram to post pictures of herself from the pre-Oscars party she attended on March 23 in Los Angeles. The star looked gorgeous in a black embroidered saree and strapless blouse she chose for the occasion.

Priyanka's look is a must-have for your traditional summer wardrobe, especially if you are a new bride. It is from the shelves of the contemporary label Jade By Monica and Karishma, and stylist Ami Patel styled the actor.

Priyanka's black sheer saree features chikankari embroidery on the borders, pleats and the pallu. Additionally, the shimmering sequinned highlights, intricate chikan work, and a billowy silhouette make it a perfect summer wedding pick. You can wear it for your best friend's wedding cocktail or engagement ceremony.

Priyanka draped the saree in a traditional style with the pallu pleated on her shoulder, flaunting her hourglass frame. She turned heads at the event by teaming the six yards with a classy and modern embellished blouse. The strapless bralette-styled top comes with a cropped hem, sweetheart neckline, lace overlay, and intricate embellishments.

You can either wear the saree traditionally as Priyanka did or add your charm to it by experimenting with the draping technique. The Sky Is Pink actor chose emerald and diamond earrings, a stacked shimmering bracelet, and statement rings for the accessories.

In the end, bold winged eyeliner, side-parted open locks with well-defined curls, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, light hint of mascara, and sharp contouring rounded off Priyanka's glam picks.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, via surrogacy, in January. The couple also celebrated their first Holi as parents recently.