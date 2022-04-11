Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Sunday with the girls and pups' in shorts and jacket with pigtails in Los Angeles: See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra had the best Sunday outing in Los Angeles, and she has pictures to prove the same. Today (IST), the star took to Instagram to post several images from her day outing with her girlfriends. They also featured her and her husband Nick Jonas's three pet dogs - Diana, Gino and Panda. She slipped into a trendy athleisure fit for the occasion, giving us tips on looking stylish and effortless while running errands and enjoying a chilled-out date with your friends. Don't forget to take a few pages out of the star's fashion book.

On Monday morning (IST), Priyanka shared pictures from her Sunday outing with her girlfriends on the photo-sharing app. The Matrix actor chose a pastel pink outfit for the occasion. She captioned the post, "Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups." Scroll ahead to see Priyanka's post. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in gorgeous salwar kameez enjoys sun in Los Angeles: See pics)

The first picture shows Priyanka striking a funky pose with her two friends. Diana, Gino and Panda are also featured in the photo. The second is of the actor getting clicked with her pooches. Priyanka got captured in a candid moment at a convenience store in the third click. The fourth image shows the star showing off her legs and doing a quirky pose with her girlfriend. The last click is a selfie of Priyanka's friends.

Priyanka had worn a pastel pink outfit to enjoy this fun day with her friends and pet dogs. The athleisure fit features an oversized sweatshirt with a front zipper on the torso, long sleeves with cinched cuffs, a hoodie cap, and a loose silhouette. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's black saree for pre-Oscars party is must-have in your closet)

Priyanka teamed the jacket with matching pastel pink mini shorts and a white bodycon top. She accessorised her fun day-out look with white chunky lace-up sneakers, white colourful printed socks, a baseball cap, gold hoop earrings, tinted Lennon-styled sunglasses, and a customised printed tote bag. In the end, Priyanka rounded off her ensemble with messy pigtails, blush pink lip shade, and minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed a baby via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple had announced the good news via Instagram and requested some privacy.

