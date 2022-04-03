Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for lunch date in LA in trendy street-style looks: See pics inside

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas stepped out for a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. The 29-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and the 39-year-old The Matrix: Resurrections actor were seen making their way to their ride after grabbing lunch at AOC restaurant. Pictures of the couple from the lunch date made their way to social media platforms ahead of the Grammy Awards 2022 ceremony, which will take place on Monday, April 4 (IST). Additionally, the couple rocked trendy street-style looks for their outing, and you should definitely take notes.

On Saturday, the paparazzi clicked Priyanka and Nick stepping out to enjoy a lunch date. The new parents, who welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, mixed chic and effortless sartorial vibes for the occasion. Their fan pages posted the pictures from their LA outing on social media platforms. Scroll ahead to see the photos.

Priyanka slipped into an all-black attire for enjoying her lunch date with Nick. The actor wore a black fitted top featuring a turtle neckline, full sleeves and bodycon silhouette, and high-rise straight-fit pants with drawstrings on the waist and flared hem. A black half-sleeved and cropped puffer jacket rounded off the ensemble.

Priyanka accessorised her day-out look with elegant additions like ear studs, a sleek gold bracelet, a watch, a black patterned shoulder bag, and high-heeled ankle leather boots. In the end, the actor rounded it all off with tresses styled in a half-tied updo, sleek eyeliner, minimal make-up and a black face mask.

Nick complemented his wife in a full-sleeved colourful oversized jacket featuring ribbed details on the neck, hem and cinched cuffs. He teamed it with black joggers, a watch, lace-up sneakers, a black baseball cap, tinted sunglasses, and an over-the-body bag.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka announced the birth of their daughter at the end of January, sharing that they welcomed their first child via surrogate. They’ve kept a low profile since then.