Priyanka Chopra in 1 lakh black off-shoulder dress and messy hair is a fashion goddess: See pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra had recently escaped to Rome for a 'whirlwind trip' with some of her close friends. Though the star is now back in Los Angeles to celebrate Holi with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their newborn daughter, her fans are still obsessed with Priyanka's photos from Rome. One of the images shows the star dressed in a black off-shoulder midi-length ensemble and chilling with her friend and smiling brightly for the camera. She served fashion goddess vibes in the outfit, and we love it.

One of the fan pages of Priyanka Chopra posted the picture of the star. She wore an off-shoulder black ensemble that features a feminine silhouette and teamed it with minimal accessories and messy hair. The star's dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Tom Ford, and her jewellery is from Bulgari. Additionally, Priyanka is a global ambassador for Bulgari.

Priyanka chose a cashmere and silk off-shoulder midi dress by Tom Ford for her outing with friends in Rome. It comes with an off-the-shoulder neckline and an attached draped fall, full sleeves, a figure-hugging fit accentuating Priyanka's curves, and a midi-length hem.

The 39-year-old chose minimal and standout accessories to style the solid black look. Priyanka opted for a layered metallic gold watch, rings, and dainty drop earrings. Side-parted messy locks left open and styled in soft curls rounded off the hairdo.

See few other pictures of Priyanka from Rome:

In the end, Priyanka went with glowing skin, berry-toned lip shade, rosy tint on the cheeks, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, and dewy base make-up to complete the glam picks.

Coming to Priyanka's ensemble, her dress makes for a perfect office wear pick. If you are looking for a look to make a statement at an important meeting, take tips from the star. In case you want to add it to your closet, the outfit is available on the My Theresa website. It is worth ₹1,39,287 (1,650 Euros).

Priyanka Chopra's black midi dress. (mytheresa.com)

Meanwhile, Priyanka has many films and shows in the pipeline. She recently signed an upcoming action film titled Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie. She also has a romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, Amazon limited series Citadel, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

